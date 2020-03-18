What’s new on Netflix? The latest releases (updated)

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV shows available on the giant streaming platform, check out how to get the most from your subscription with all the best new releases to watch on Netflix.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you'll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again.

If you’re looking for something else take a look at our best Netflix movies list or the best Netflix series recommendations.

Wednesday 25th March: Freud

More drama than true biopic, this new Austrian series follows the life of a young Sigmund Freud (Robert Finster) in the days before he established psychoanalysis, as he investigates a gruesome murder and occult conspiracy with a detective and a medium. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 24th March: The Platform

You’ll need a strong stomach for this Spanish horror film directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. Set in a dystopian future, prison inmates are stacked in vertical cells, and those on high floors eat better than those below… Watch on Netflix

Monday 23rd March: Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker

Octavia Spencer and Tiffany Haddish star in this new drama based on the life of trailblazing African-American entrepreneur Madam CJ Walker, who became the United States’ first self-made black female millionaire at the turn of the 20th century. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 22nd March: Tiger King

This bizarre true-life story immerses audiences in the world of exotic animal trafficking through the story of “Tiger King” Joe Exotic, a larger-than-life zookeeper whose flamboyant persona hid a darker side of exploitation and crime. If you liked the twists and turns of Making a Murderer, this may be your next big true-crime watch. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 21st March: The Letter for the King

Wish you could watch Game of Thrones with your whole family? Then this kid-friendly fantasy series may be for you. Starring His Dark Materials’ Amir Wilson in an ensemble cast, this new Netflix series (based on a series of books by Dutch author Tonke Dragt) follows a failed Knight (Wilson) given a crucial message during a time of upheaval. Watch on Netflix

Friday 20th March: The English Game

Any idea of how football actually started? You will do after watching this sport-centred period drama, penned by Downton Abbey and Belgravia creator Julian Fellowes, exploring the origins of football back to northern England in the mid-1800s. Edward Holcroft (the Kingsman film series), Kevin Guthrie (Sunshine on Leith), Niamh Walsh (Jamestown), Charlotte Hope (Game of Thrones) and Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty) star. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 19th March: Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Anime film from Cowboy Bebop creator Dai Sato, which is a spin-off from the popular live-action cyberpunk series. Fans will be pleased to know charismatic former Envoy Takeshi Kovacs appears – here he must protect a tattooist while investigating the death of a yakuza boss alongside a no-nonsense CTAC… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 18th March: The Post (2017)

Steven Spielberg’s 2017 film about the journalists at the Washington Post who had to decide whether to publish the Pentagon Papers, the nickname for a secret US Department of Defense report covering United States-Vietnam relations from 1945-1967. Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks star. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 17th March: Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

A brand-new series of adventures for the lovable Aardman sheep who began as a character in Wallace and Gromit. Watch on Netflix

Monday 16th March: It (2017)

First part of Andy Muschietti’s adaptation of Stephen King’s iconic horror novel about a shapeshifting clown. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 15th March: Kingdom season 2

The supernatural Korean series, adapted from the web comic series The Kingdom of the Gods, gets a second run. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 14th March: A Quiet Place (2018)

Popular horror film from John Krasinski about a future Earth that has been taken over by a group of monsters that kill anything that makes a sound. Watch on Netflix

Friday 13th March: Elite season 3

Return of the popular Spanish drama series about a clash between working-class students and their wealthy peers, where the bodies keep piling up. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 12th March: Straight Outta Compton (2015)

Gangsta rap pioneers NWA released their first album in 1988, and it shares its title with this juggernaut of a biopic. With songs like F*** tha Police, the group brought the everyday struggles of black youth in LA to international audiences, attracting controversy and acclaim in equal measure. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 11th March: On My Block season 3

A third run for the comedy drama series (pictured above) about four street-savvy friends going through high school in an inner-city Los Angeles neighbourhood. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 10th March: Carmen Sandiego: to Steal or Not to Steal

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez and Stranger Things’s Finn Wolfhard lend their voices to this interactive animated adventure about the eponymous heroine. Watch on Netflix

Monday 9th March: The Protector season 3

The Turkish fantasy drama about an ancient secret order gets a third run. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 8th March: Paradise PD

Animated comedy. An eager young rookie joins the ragtag small-town police force led by his dad as they bumble, squabble and snort their way through a big drug case. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 7th March: Ugly Delicious season 2

Celebrity chef David Chang is back to continue his search for the world’s most satisfying foods. Watch on Netflix

Friday 6th March: Spenser Confidential (2020)

Daniel McFadden/Netflix

Mark Wahlberg stars in a Netflix Original film from his frequent collaborator Peter Berg, about a former police detective who returns to Boston’s criminal underworld. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 5th March: Castlevania season 3

Inspired by the classic video games, a vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly beasts controlled by Dracula himself. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 4th March: Apollo 11 (2019)

Released last year to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing, this fascinating Apollo 11 documentary presents mankind’s historic undertaking as it’s never been seen or heard before… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 3rd March: Supersonic (2016)

Documentary from 2016 about the supersonic 1990s rise of legendary Britpop band Oasis, featuring concert footage and new interviews. Watch on Netflix

Monday 2nd March: Spirited Away (2001)

One of the latest Studio Ghibli films to arrive on Netflix, Spirited Away tells the story of a young girl who enters an abandoned amusement park while accompanying her parents on a family outing, and finds herself transported to a fantastical world controlled by two witches, where she must follow the rules if she is ever to return home. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 1st March: Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution (2019)

The 22nd instalment in the Pokemon film series and also a CGI remake of the very first, Mewtwo Strikes Back sees trainers Ash, Misty and Brock cross paths with an artificially-created titan. Watch on Netflix.

Saturday 29th February: RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12

VH1

Gentlemen, start your engines! The drag queen competition returns for its 12th year, with 13 new queens taking to the her-storic runway. Expect more shady shenanigans and death-drops to sashay onto screens. Watch on Netflix.

Friday 28th February: All the Bright Places (2020)

Two teens struggling with emotional scars change each other’s lives in this film based on the best-selling young adult novel by Jennifer Niven, starring Ellie Fanning. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 27th February: Altered Carbon season two

Diyah Pera/Netflix

Long-awaited second run for the cyberpunk series based on Richard K Morgan’s 2002 novel of the same name, set in a rather dystopian future in which people’s consciousness can be downloaded into new bodies. Marvel’s Falcon Anthony Mackie takes over from Joel Kinnaman.

Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 26th February: I Am Not Okay with This season one

A coming-of-age comedy drama from the creators of The End of the F***ing World. Sophia Lillis stars as a teenage girl battling the struggles of growing up while also mourning the loss of her father – and that’s when she discovers she has super powers… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 25th February: The Last Thing He Wanted (2020)

A hard-hitting reporter becomes entangled in the story she’s trying to break when she helps her ailing father broker an arms deal in Central America. Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck , Willem Dafoe, Toby Jones, Rosie Perez star. Watch on Netflix

Monday 24th February: Better Call Saul season five

The first episode of the excellent Breaking Bad spin-off‘s penultimate series arrives today, with subsequent episodes added on a weekly basis thereafter. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 23rd February: Glitch Techs

Animated series about two teens using their jobs at a video game store as a front for their real jobs: hunting down video game monsters who’ve escaped into the real world. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 22nd February: Hi Bye, Mama!

A brand-new South Korean series about a ghost who gets a second chance at life and returns to her (now remarried) husband and child. Watch on Netflix

Friday 21st February: Gentefied season one

Three Latin cousins navigate their differences as they work to keep their grandfather’s taco shop afloat in an LA neighbourhood. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 20th February: Spectros

Set in the Liberdade neighbourhood of São Paulo, this series follows a group of teenagers as they face off against an evil force bringing vengeful spirits back from the dead… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 19th February: Love Is Blind

This high-concept dating show sees a group of singletons couple up and get engaged before they know what their partner actually looks like. When they finally meet in person, their newfound relationship is put to the ultimate test. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 19th February: Cable Girls season five: part one

The first part of the final season of Netflix’s Spanish period drama set in a 1920s telecommunications company. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 18th February: Dragon Quest: Your Story (2019)

Animated film based on the fifth game in the popular video game series, which sees a young adventurer setting out to find the hero who can save his mother’s life. Watch on Netflix

Monday 17th February: The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

This children’s comedy series follows 15-year-old Ashley Garcia, who moves across the country to pursue her dream: a career in robotics. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 16th February: Proud Mary (2018)

Sony

In trying to protect an orphaned boy, a guilt-ridden hit woman sparks a bitter mob war and soon faces tremendous threats from all sides. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 15th February: The BFG (2016)

In Steven Spielberg’s 2016 film based on the beloved Roald Dahl novel, a little orphan meets up with a kind giant who’s supposed to eat her but instead protects her from some truly horrible giants who terrorise them both. Watch on Netflix

Friday 14th February: Inglourious Basterds (2009)

A Jewish cinema owner in occupied Paris is forced to host a Nazi premiere, where a group of American soldiers called the Basterds plans a face-off. Quentin Tarantino directs. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 13th February: Narcos: Mexico season two

Netflix’s stand-alone crime drama is back for a second season, continuing the story of real-life narco ​Félix Gallardo and the rise of the Guadalajara drug cartel in 1980s-era Mexico. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 12th February: To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You (2020)

Sequel to the 2018 romcom smash, with Lana Condor and Noah Centineo among those reprising their roles. Will the course of true love run smoothly..? Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 11th February: Cagaster of an Insect Cage season one

A young exterminator and a teenage girl try to track down her mother in this original anime series set 30 years after a disease has turned much of the population into carnivorous insects… Watch on Netflix

Monday 10th February: Horse Girl (2020)

Netflix Original: a socially awkward woman with a fondness for arts and crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows finds her increasingly lucid dreams trickling into her waking life. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 9th February: Peter Rabbit (2018)

Beatrix Potter’s big-eared woodland hero bounds into the 21st century with a paw-thumping adventure owing as much to the knockabout cartoon mayhem of Tom and Jerry or Looney Tunes as it does the original stories written more than 100 years ago. James Corden lends his voice to the titular bunny. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 8th February: Trainwreck (2015)

Comedy film written by and starring Amy Schumer, in which young magazine writer is made to believe that relationships and marriages hold no value. Watch on Netflix

Friday 7th February: Locke & Key season one

Netflix

Locke & Key is a new drama series based on the critically acclaimed graphic novels by Joe Hill (the son of Stephen King). Three siblings move into a house filled with reality-bending keys after their father is murdered… Watch on Netflix

Thursday 6th February: Clueless (1995)

American coming-of-age teen comedy film from 1995 loosely based on Jane Austen’s classic novel Emma. A rich high-school student (Alicia Silverstone) uses all her charm and financial clout to boost an awkward new pupil’s image, but soon finds she has created a monster – while her own popularity suffers in the process. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 5th February: The Pharmacist

Limited documentary series about a pharmacist in Louisiana who attempts to expose the rampant corruption behind the opioid crisis following the death of his son. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 4th February: Ragnarok

Netflix

Norwegian coming-of-age sci-fi drama based on Norse mythology. In the small town of Edda, the inhabitants are perhaps not all who they claim to be… Watch on Netflix

Monday 3rd February: Lady Bird (2017)

Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated coming-of-age comedy starring Saoirse Ronan as an artistically inclined senior-year student. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 2nd February: Uncut Gems (2019)

Adam Sandler stars in this intense thriller about a jeweller with a gambling addiction, who lands in hot water with loan sharks he owes money to. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 1st February: My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

One of several Studio Ghibli films to land on the streaming service today, My Neighbor Totoro tells the story of two sisters who discover a friendly spirit in the form of a giant rabbit-like creature. Watch on Netflix

Friday 31st January: Bojack Horseman: season 6 – part 2

The alcoholic horse (voiced by Will Arnett) returns one last time as one of Netflix’s greatest shows draws to a close… Watch on Netflix

Thursday 30th January: The Stranger

Richard Armitage plays a family man who finds himself on a search to uncover the truth about the people closest to him in this drama based on Harlan Coben’s novel. Jennifer Saunders and Siobhan Finneran also star. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 29th January: Next in Fashion

Queer Eye’s Tan France teams up with model and presenter Alexa Chung to host Next in Fashion, a competition to discover the next big name in fashion. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 28th January: The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow

Adam Rose/Netflix

The actress’s controversial website Goop comes to life with this docuseries exploring ideas and pushing boundaries regarding healthy living. With everything from jumping into freezing cold water to the female orgasm, viewers are sure to find a topic that intrigues… Watch on Netflix

Monday 27th January: Phantom Thread (2017)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar-nominated period drama starring Daniel Day Lewis in his final film role. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 26th January: Vir Das: for India

In this comedy special the comedian explores India’s history, including its traditions and culture… Watch on Netflix

Saturday 25th January: The Ranch: the Final Season (part 8)

The comedy starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott is back for one more run… Watch on Netflix

Friday 24th January: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: part 3

The popular supernatural series following a teenage witch returns for a third run, as Sabrina prepares to enter hell in order to save her boyfriend Nick… Watch on Netflix

Thursday 23rd January: October Faction

Latest Netflix comic-book adaptation, based on the series of the same name by Steve Niles and Damien Worm, about a monster-hunting couple who keep their identity hidden from their children. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 22nd January: Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

Timely docuseries about influenza, examining humankind’s preparedness for another outbreak and meeting the heroes on the front line. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 21st January: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: season 14

More from the show that centres on brother and sister Dennis and Dee Reynolds and their friends Charlie and Mac, who all co-own the bar Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Watch on Netflix

Monday 20th January: Family Reunion: part 2

Second season of sitcom about a Seattle family who have moved and are trying to adjust to life in small-town Georgia… Watch on Netflix

Sunday 19th January: Jezebel (2019)

This dark and intriguing drama explores the eyes of online sex work through the eyes of 19-year-old Tiffany, who begins work as a cam girl for money. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 18th January: A Fall from Grace (2020)

This electrifying thriller centres on Grace Waters (Crystal Fox), a cheated housewife whose vulnerable side turns violent. Written and directed by Tyler Perry. Watch on Netflix

Friday 17th January: Sex Education season 2

Netflix

Hit show Sex Education is back for a second run, as Otis (Asa Butterfield) finds himself trying to control his newly found sexual urges and also keep up his friendship with Maeve (Emma Mackey). Watch on Netflix

Thursday 16th January: NiNoKuni (2019)

Anime that follows a pair of high school students as they travel between the real world and a parallel universe in a bid to help a friend – but love complicates their journey… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 15th January: Grace and Frankie season 6

The rip-roaring comedy starring Jane Fonda (Grace) and Lily Tomlin (Frankie) is back for another series. How will Grace’s marriage to Nick at the end of season five affect the friendship? Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 14th January: Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

A girl is desperate to get home after finding herself in a strange world filled with mutant creatures in this children’s animated series from DreamWorks. Watch on Netflix

Monday 13th January: The Healing Powers of Dude

Family comedy show about an 11-year-old boy who relies on his trusty mutt to help deal with social anxiety. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 12th January: Medical Police

Comedy series about two American doctors who find themselves recruited as government agents after discovering a deadly virus in Brazil. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 11th January: Wonder Woman (2017)

Gal Gadot stars as DC’s Wonder Woman, an Amazonian warrior who battles her way through the First World War in this critically acclaimed superhero movie. And with the sequel just a few months away, this is the perfect time to catch up – or refresh your memory if you’ve seen it already. Watch on Netflix

Friday 10th January: AJ and the Queen

New road comedy series starring RuPaul as sassy drag queen Ruby Red, who travels across the US to recoup her stolen life savings with a ten-year-old stowaway… Watch on Netflix

Thursday 9th January: The House (2017)

After Scott (Will Ferrell) and Kate (Amy Poehler) lose their daughter’s college fund, they try to earn it back by starting an illegal casino in the basement of their friend’s house in this 2017 comedy… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 8th January: Cheer

Documentary series charting a group of competitive cheerleaders from Texas aiming to continue its impressive record at the National Championship. We learn what’s involved, but the programme is more interested in the details of their off-field triumphs and heartbreaks… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 7th January: Sex, Explained

Singer and actress Janelle Monáe talks about the ins and outs of sex in this informative documentary series. Watch on Netflix

Monday 6th January: Thieves of the Wood

Historical drama about a notorious highwaymen who’s elevated to hero status during the Austrian occupation of 18th-century Belgium. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 5th January: The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

A shy freshman (Logan Lerman) struggling with depression deals with his best friend’s suicide and his first love in this engaging coming-of-age tale. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 4th January: Cuckoo series five

With Taylor Lautner departing the series as dim-but-sweet Dale, the life of Ken (Greg Davies) and his family is upended once again by the arrival of his American half-sister Ivy (Andie MacDowell). Watch on Netflix

Friday 3rd January: Anne with an E: the Final Season

The popular series based on LM Montgomery’s beloved series of novels returns for one last season, as Anne and her friends start college applications and search for romance. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 2nd January: Spinning Out

New drama series about a competitive ice skater (Skins star Kaya Scodelario) who struggles to revive her career after a disastrous fall and amid ongoing personal issues. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 1st January: Messiah

New drama series that explores what might happen if a messianic figure appeared on Earth in the modern age. Watch on Netflix