When is BBC comedy Mister Winner on TV?

The BBC is about to add another comedy to its line-up, this time depicting the misadventures of a calamitous man as he tries to win over his disapproving father-in-law.

Mister Winner stars eccentric comedian Spencer Jones in the title role as the ironically named title character, with a script from Hospital People scribe Matt Morgan.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mister Winner…

When is Mister Winner on TV?

After airing a pilot episode in 2017, the full series is finally set to begin in 2020.

Episode one will air on Wednesday 25th March at 10pm on BBC Two.

What is Mister Winner about?

This new farcical comedy follows the ironically named Leslie Winner, a well-meaning optimist who frequently finds himself in the midst of chaos, through a combination of silly decisions and tough luck.

However, the pressure is on now for Leslie to finally pull himself together, as he prepares for his wedding to beloved fiancé Jemma and attempts to win over his sceptical father-in-law to be.

The official synopsis poses the question, by the end of the series “will Leslie be a winner or will his surname continue to be ironic?”

Those wishing to find out will need to tune in when the show arrives on BBC One later this year…

Who is in the cast of Mister Winner?

Comedian Spencer Jones will take on the title role in the series, known to fans of British comedy from the likes of Upstart Crow and Tim Vine Travels Through Time.

He said in a statement: “Two weeks ago, we were in so much debt that my missus had to hide our car a few streets away from the bailiffs. This week I’m the lead in a BBC One sitcom. Welcome to the entertainment industry. I really hope people like the show because I can’t find the car and the missus can’t remember where she parked it.”

He is reuniting with Lucy Pearman, his co-star from BBC Two’s The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk, for this new series as she nabs the role of his significant other Jemma.

Also in the cast is former soap star Shaun Williamson, who famously played ‘Barry from EastEnders’ in the hysterical comedy Extras from Ricky Gervais, in the role of Mister Winner’s suffering soon-to-be father-in-law.

Williamson added: “I’m delighted to be part of Mister Winner, alongside the brilliant Lucy and Spencer. Leslie is like the son-in-law I never wanted. I have to keep reminding myself he’s not real or I’d never sleep at night.”

Rounding out the main cast is Harriet Thorpe (Absolutely Fabulous) as Leslie’s mother, Oliver Maltman (Back) as her new boyfriend and Leon Annor (The End of the F***ing World) as Mister Winner’s best mate.

The series was written by comedian Matt Morgan, who has previously collaborated with Russell Brand on several projects and more recently wrote for ITV2’s Plebs and BBC Three’s Murder in Successville.