Who plays Kurtan’s nan in This Country? Fans guess mystery A-list star

BBC Three’s acclaimed comedy series This Country has got fans talking with a mysterious cameo appearance, that is said to be from an A-list acting talent.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of the third series, we finally get to meet Kurtan’s nan as she storms out the house to complain about how the documentary crew have ruined the area.

As Kerry explains, her face is pixellated out because “she doesn’t want to be seen in the documentary.”

But behind the scenes, it appears that the character was portrayed by a high-profile actress and director Tom George has given clues as to her identity on Twitter.

Kurtan’s nan. Loving the guesses so far but haven’t seen the right name yet. So a few clues:

– They’re not from England

– They flew in especially to do it

– We had NEVER met them before the day

– They have a very creative partner

????????????????????????#ThisCountry — Tom George (@tomgeorgefilm) March 10, 2020

So who could it be? The leading suggestion from This Country fans is Tilda Swinton (Avengers: Endgame), who identifies as Scottish owing to her family’s ancestry there.

In addition, her partner is Sandro Kopp, a visual artist who would be more than capable of satisfying the final condition on the list.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

She has been known to disappear into roles before, adopting distinct accents in a number of films including Snowpiercer and Okja, even playing a man in 2018’s Suspiria remake.

Whoever she is, the credits for the episode list her as Elvira Presley, a pseudonym created by combining Elvira: Mistress of Darkness with the surname of iconic rockstar Elvis.

Advertisement

This Country is available to stream on BBC iPlayer