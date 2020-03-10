When is The Trip to Greece on TV? Trailer and air-date for the final series

Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan have taken themselves off to Greece for their latest series of The Trip, so expect plenty of moussaka and feta and bickering as the two comedians eat their way around the Greek islands.

“Succulently seasoned with laughter, impressions and scintillating conversation, The Trip to Greece is sure to satisfy viewers’ palettes as the duo lock horns over tragedy, comedy, myth and history,” Sky One promises.

When is The Trip to Greece on TV?

The Trip to Greece will be broadcast from Tuesday 3rd March at 10pm on Sky One and NOW TV.

In June 2019 Rob Brydon revealed that filming had officially begun on the six 30-minute episodes, sharing this photo:

Filming begins on The Trip To Greece… pic.twitter.com/hdLv40rRmd — Rob Brydon (@RobBrydon) June 12, 2019

The show was announced in January 2019. In May, Brydon tweeted this photo of himself and Steve Coogan making plans for the show over a nice lunch:

Lunch to discuss The Trip To Greece and our upcoming Wham! biopic. pic.twitter.com/LDv65OldaM — Rob Brydon (@RobBrydon) May 1, 2019

What is The Trip to Greece about?

The Trip is a British TV sitcom series which began in 2010, starring comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon as fictionalised versions of themselves on a restaurant tour of northern England.

Co-created by Brydon and Coogan themselves and directed by Michael Winterbottom, it was well-received by viewers and critics alike, and was later edited into a feature film.

After the success of The Trip, the two men decided to take their show on the road – launching a second series and feature film, The Trip to Italy (2014), and a third series and feature film, The Trip to Spain (2017).

They also made the leap from BBC Two to Sky Atlantic.

Sky’s Head of Comedy Jon Mountague says: “What a joy to go island hopping with the incomparable Steve and Rob. Greece is the birthplace of democracy but more importantly the birthplace of Michael Winterbottom’s latest vision, which we can’t wait to share with our customers. Yamas!”

Is there a Trip to Greece trailer?

Not yet, but keep this page bookmarked and we’ll bring you a teaser for The Trip to Greece as soon as one materialises…

Will there be a Trip to Greece film?

Like 2010’s The Trip and its two sequels, 2014’s The Trip to Italy and 2016’s The Trip to Spain, will both air as a six-part series and be re-edited into a single feature film.

The film version of The Trip to Greece has been acquired for US distribution by IFC Films (who also released the three previous outings) and is expected to make its cinema debut in summer 2020.

“We have traveled all over Europe with Steve, Rob, and Michael in what is the most successful and tasty independent franchise and we can’t wait to present US audiences with the latest trip to Greece,” said Arianna Bocco, EVP of acquisitions and productions of IFC Films.

Where is The Trip to Greece filmed?

The fourth series, The Trip to Greece, is set to follow the same format as the previous series as Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan eat their way around the Greek islands.

The duo will be sampling the culinary delights of Assos, Kavala, Stagira, Athens, Epidaurus, Hydra and Plyos – and many other “beautiful Greek hot spots”.

Why is The Trip ending?

Coogan, Brydon and Winterbottom confirmed at a press launch for The Trip to Greece in February 2020 that their fourth outing together would be their last.

“I was going to say quit while you’re ahead but if that was the case we would have quit with [series] three,” Coogan quipped.

“But quit while you’re not far behind. Jump before you’re pushed. We made a joke about being repetitive in this one but I think making jokes about being repetitive about being repetitive gets a bit thin.

“I’m sure Rob’s still got a few years left in him so we’ll see a few interesting things. I’ll still work with Michael… and I’ll still go for lunch with Rob.”