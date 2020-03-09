When is Inside No 9 series 6 on TV?

BBC Two’s darkly comic anthology Inside No 9 just wrapped up its fifth series, but already fans are wondering when they can expect to see more episodes.

The League of Gentlemen creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith are behind the series, which tells a different self-contained story in each episode.

Here’s everything we know about series six…

Will there be a sixth series of Inside No 9?

Yes! Pemberton and Shearsmith confirmed there would be not just a season six, but also a season seven. This is what the pair had to say about the double renewal: “Little did we know when we started Inside No. 9 in 2014 that we would end up with as many episodes of it as Countryfile.

“We are delighted and exhausted in equal measure at the prospect of two more series-worth of tall tales and fearsome fables. However, we will endeavour to showcase the very best of what the BBC can do in every genre with 30 minutes of story-telling and some half-decent wigs. We might even try a Countryfile episode, no one would expect that…”

Prior to the premiere of series five, co-creator Shearsmith spoke to Radio Times about the prospect of more episodes.

“We might not get another series,” he said. “I read somewhere that it had been commissioned for series six and I was like, ‘It’s news to me.’ It’s not been confirmed yet! It’s not in our powers to say, ‘Yeah, we’ll keep going, thank you’.

“But if people want it, I think we will keep doing it, until we think there’s a good place to stop. I think that as long as we feel that as the writers and the creators, there’s no reason why it should end.”

It looks like people do want it indeed.

Inside No 9 cast: Who will appear in series 6?

It’s still to early for any cast announcements, but given the calibre of stars that Pemberton and Shearsmith have managed to attract over the previous five series – everyone from Sheridan Smith to Jenna Coleman to Keeley Hawes to David Morrissey – you can expect some big names to appear alongside the pair.

Will there be another crossover episode?

Fans of Shearsmith and Pemberton were left reeling when characters from their previous collaboration Psychoville turned up in an episode of Inside No 9.

The project was a closely guarded secret, but begs the question whether the creative duo have more crossovers up their sleeve.

Speaking to The Telegraph after the episode aired, Pemberton said: “I’m so proud of what we’ve managed to do and continue to do. Who knows, we might do more Psychoville in the future. It’s unpredictable, what we’re going to do.”