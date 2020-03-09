Accessibility Links

Derry Girls season 3 could be the show’s last, actor says

We can't believe it!

l-r:- Orla (Louise Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), James (Dylan Llewellyn) and Michelle (Jamie-Lee O⿿Donnell)

Sad times for Derry Girls fans, as this could be the last we see of the Channel 4 comedy, according to actor Tommy Tiernan.

The Irish comedian – who plays plays Erin’s hard-done-by dad Gerry in the series – recently made an appearance on Jason Manford’s Absolute Radio show to chat about the future of the beloved comedy series.

During the conversation, in which he talked about “The Troubles” of the early 90s and the divide between Catholic and Protestant Ireland, Tommy dropped a major bombshell and possible spoiler, as he revealed the next series could be the show’s “last.”

“This is [the] last series, I think. As far as I know this is the very last series,” he said.

Speaking of the cast he’s worked with over the years, he continued: “I feel lucky to be working with such funny people. There are two members of the cast that I can’t look at because I laugh. It’s enough to bring you out in sweats.”

Mary (Tara O'Neill) and Gerry (Tommy Tiernan) - Derry Girls (Channel 4, SD)

He added: “Kathy Kiera Clarke who plays my sister-in-law… Kathy is one of the funniest people that I’ve ever worked with and I’m just not able to look at her.”

Despite the news, Tommy confirmed that the crew will be back filming for the third series in April.

He said: “I mean this sincerely, as soon as I get the scripts I will rifle through it, first of all to see my own scenes and then to pray to God that I don’t have an awful lot of scenes with [Kathy], because I’ll be getting the sweats the night before.

“Like how can I keep a straight face? We find it very difficult… and I also find it impossible to look at Orla who’s her daughter.”

The Jason Manford Show airs on Absolute Radio, every Sunday from 8am. 

