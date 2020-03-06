Game of Thrones’ Jack Gleeson to make his TV comeback after 6 years

Accessibility Links

The Joffrey actor will star in Out Of Her Mind, a new comedy series from Sara Pascoe

Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) - Game of Thrones

Jack Gleeson is finally making a return to TV – with the Game of Thrones star set to feature in Sara Pascoe’s Out Of Her Mind six years after last appearing as odious villain Joffrey.

Gleeson is part of an ensemble cast for the new six-part comedy, which also includes Pascoe – who wrote the series – Oliver Award-nominated Juliet Stevenson, Peep Show’s Cariad Lloyd and rapper Scroobius Pip.

He had previously claimed he had retired from acting after leaving the fantasy juggernaut, and had been looking to pursue other interests.

According to the BBC, the series explores heartbreak, family, and how to survive them – and aims to subvert the traditional sitcom format by combining eccentric characters, animation and scientific explanation.

Pascoe said, “Out Of Her Mind is a direct expression of my mind. We’ve turned my brain into a theme-park, and everyone’s invited! The cast are INCREDIBLE and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve made.”

The series will consist of half-hour episodes, with transmission details for BBC Two set to be confirmed in due course.

Other cast members include Fiona Button (The Split), Adrian Edmondson (Summer Of Rockets), Navin Chowdhry (Doctor Foster), Sean Gilder (Poldark), Tom Stuart (Psychobitches), Jumayn Hunter (Attack The Block) and Sheila Reid (Benidorm).

Out of Her Mind

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Sara Pascoe walks the red carpet at Somerset House to celebrate the opening of Film4 Summer Screen at Somerset House on August, 9, 2018 in London England.Ê The cast and director of "The Wife" were in attendance for its UK Premiere, which opened Film4 Summer Screen at Somerset House on August 9, 2018.Ê The open-air film festival returns until August, 22 2018. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Somerset House)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
