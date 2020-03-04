Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Comedy
  5. Spitting Image will return with new series on BritBox

Spitting Image will return with new series on BritBox

The British satirical series will air on BritBox later this year, featuring puppet versions of Prince Harry, Greta Thunberg, and Mark Zuckerberg

Avalon, Photographer credit : Mark Harrison

Spitting Image, the British puppet series famous for satirising the likes of Margaret Thatcher and the Queen, is set to return to our screens for the first time since 1996.

Advertisement

The show will air on BBC and ITV streaming platform BritBox, and will feature new puppet versions of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Donald Trump, James Corden, Mark Zuckerberg, and Greta Thunberg, to name a few.

The series co-creator and executive producer, Roger Law, promised that the new series will be “more outrageous” than ever before, “with scandalous scripts and A-List characters”.

“When Dominic Cummings gets the boot, Spitting Image will give him a job. We’ve always employed weirdos and are sure Dom will be a great asset, he seems to hate politicians as much as we do,” he said.

Spitting Image by Mark Harrison

He continued: “We will take back control from the likes of BoJo, Trump, Harry and Meghan, Elon Musk, and Kim Kardashian. We will be dazzled and amazed by Jurgen Klopp and Beyonce, we will have regular weather updates from our roving reporter Greta Thunberg. The timing is right, the puppets are ready, the people have spoken. And the message for the doomsayers and gloomsters is, this autumn we will get BritBox done!”

Chief creative and brand officer at BritBox, Reemah Sakaan, added: “We are thrilled that BritBox can provide the opportunity for British creativity to truly run wild, and we are looking forward to enticing new subscribers with the new series and service.”

Advertisement

The series is set to air on BritBox in autumn 2020, with a second series following in 2021.

Tags

All about Spitting Image

Spitting Image
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
4 Luxury Cotton 500GSM Bath Sheets

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get luxury towels worth £79.99 for just £14.99, plus P&P!

Enjoy indulgent bathing with this set of jumbo Egyptian cotton bath sheets

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Spitting Image Queen

Spitting Image is eyeing a return to TV

Belgravia, a brand new six-part series from Carnival Films coming to ITV and EPIX in 2020, tells Julian FellowesÕ intriguing tale of London society in the 19th Century. PICTURED:Harriet Walter as Lady Brockenhurst, Ella Purnell as Lady Maria Grey, Tamsin Greig as Anne Trenchard Photographer Colin Hutton. The award-winning creative team behind Downton Abbey reunites with Fellowes, who has adapted from his bestselling novel of the same name for television screens, joined by a stellar ensemble cast including Tamsin Grieg, Philip Glenister, Harriet Walter, Tom Wilkinson and Alice Eve. Filming completed earlier this year at a range of stunning Victorian locations in London and the home counties, Edinburgh, Bath and Northumberland. Belgravia is a story of secrets and dishonour amongst the upper echelon of London society in the 19th Century. When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful eve of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of LondonÕs grandest postcode. Carnival FilmsÕ Gareth Neame is executive producer alongside Nigel Marchant, Liz Trubridge and Fellowes. John Alexander (Sense & Sensibility, Trust Me) directed the limited series with Colin Wratten (Killing Eve) producing.

Belgravia: Julian Fellowes is open to writing a second series

The Mandalorian season 2

Best TV shows airing in 2020

Sanditon

Sanditon cancelled – Jane Austen drama won’t return for series 2 on ITV