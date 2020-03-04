The Simpsons will be streaming on Disney+ when it launches in the UK

Disney+ has confirmed The Simpsons will be part of its content catalogue when it launches in the UK later this month.

Advertisement

The streaming service had hinted at the possibility on Tuesday before confirming the news on Wednesday morning. The announcement was made on Disney+ UK’s official Twitter account, with a video compilation of patriarch Homer’s iconic catchphrase (d’oh!).

Over 600 episodes of The Simpsons + Disney + Pixar + Marvel + Star Wars + Nat Geo = ???? D’oh not miss out! pic.twitter.com/IqRM1BXU6C — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) March 4, 2020

The Simpsons has been available on Disney+ in the US since the service launched there in November 2019, following the House of Mouse’s Fox takeover. The legendary cartoon currently airs on Sky One and Channel 4 in the UK.

The news comes hot on the heels of the announcement that Disney+ would be available as an add-on on Sky Q and NOW TV.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The Simpsons was created by Matt Groening back in 1989, and has been delivering biting satirical commentary on the quintessential American nuclear family ever since. As well as the TV series, The Simpsons spans a movie and a series of short films. The latest Simpsons short film centres on the youngest Simpson Maggie, and is currently available to watch in cinemas before Disney’s Onward.

A 32nd season has already been confirmed, so you can catch up with the series’ more than 600 episodes when it lands on Disney+.

Advertisement

Disney+ will launch in the UK on 24th March 2020