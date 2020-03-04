Accessibility Links

  NBC's Red Nose Day Special will star Friends' Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

The Friends co-stars will take part in a Red Nose Day themed Celebrity Escape Room

Friends cast

Friends stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow will take part in a Celebrity Escape Room alongside fellow comedy stars Jack Black, Ben Stiller and Adam Scott, in aid of the US version of Red Nose Day.

According to NBC, Celebrity Escape Room “combines the drama and tension of a real-life video game with the side-splitting allure of the ultimate party game.” Jumanji star Black will be playing the part of “Game Master” and overseeing the others as they attempt to solve riddles and escape various puzzle rooms, Deadline reports.

“Kicking off with Ben Stiller’s hilarious Celebrity Escape Room, NBC’s Red Nose Day lineup is the perfect vehicle to help drive this year’s fundraising efforts,” said Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment. “We are privileged to continue our support of this incredible cause in partnership with our amazing friends at Comic Relief US as we work together on behalf of children in need around the world.”

The special will also see Cox and Kudrow (best known as Friends’ Monica and Phoebe respectively) reunite on-screen ahead of their hotly-anticipated documentary filmed at their old Friends set, which will see all six members of the main cast – Jennifer Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry – gather together for an HBO Max one-off special.

US viewers will be able to watch the episode and following three-hour Red Nose Day special on Thursday 21st May on NBC, beginning at 8pm.

Friends is currently available to watch on Netflix for UK subscribers. 

All about Friends

Friends cast
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
