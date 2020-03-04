Exclusive: Watch trailer for Mel and Sue’s new Sky comedy Hitmen

Former Bake Off presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc have swapped meringues for murder in new comedy series Hitmen, in which they star as unconventional ‘hitmen’, Fran and Jamie.

In a RadioTimes.com exclusive, Sky has released its first-look images and trailer for the upcoming series, which marks Perkins and Giedroyc’s first scripted comedy together. We follow the pair of misfits and best friends as each episode they attempt to carry out their latest hit, which, according to the series synopsis, “inevitably gets derailed by the pair’s frivolous bickering, and inane antics”.

The series is filled with oddball characters whom the pair meet along the way, with a starry list of guest-stars and recurring characters played by the likes of Fleabag’s Sian Clifford, Jason Watkins, Nick Mohammed, Asim Chaudhry and Tonya Cornelisse.

The duo also have to contend with “the terrifying offscreen presence of their boss “Mr K”, constantly checking up on their progress and making it clear in no uncertain terms that their own lives are at risk if they muck it up”.

In the trailer, we see Fran and Jamie don a series of bizarre costumes and disguises while attempting to dispose of their victims by any means necessary.

You can watch the new trailer here…

Sky original comedy Hitmen will be available from 25th March on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV