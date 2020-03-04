Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Comedy
  5. Exclusive: Watch trailer for Mel and Sue’s new Sky comedy Hitmen

Exclusive: Watch trailer for Mel and Sue’s new Sky comedy Hitmen

The former Bake Off presenters earn their daily bread as hitmen in their new Sky comedy

Hitmen

Former Bake Off presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc have swapped meringues for murder in new comedy series Hitmen, in which they star as unconventional ‘hitmen’, Fran and Jamie.

Advertisement

In a RadioTimes.com exclusive, Sky has released its first-look images and trailer for the upcoming series, which marks Perkins and Giedroyc’s first scripted comedy together. We follow the pair of misfits and best friends as each episode they attempt to carry out their latest hit, which, according to the series synopsis, “inevitably gets derailed by the pair’s frivolous bickering, and inane antics”.

The series is filled with oddball characters whom the pair meet along the way, with a starry list of guest-stars and recurring characters played by the likes of Fleabag’s Sian Clifford, Jason Watkins, Nick Mohammed, Asim Chaudhry and Tonya Cornelisse.

Hitmen
Sky Images

The duo also have to  contend with “the terrifying offscreen presence of their boss “Mr K”, constantly checking up on their progress and making it clear in no uncertain terms that their own lives are at risk if they muck it up”.

In the trailer, we see Fran and Jamie don a series of bizarre costumes and disguises while attempting to dispose of their victims by any means necessary.

You can watch the new trailer here…

Advertisement

Sky original comedy Hitmen will be available from 25th March on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV

Tags

All about Hitmen

First Look - JPEG
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
4 Luxury Cotton 500GSM Bath Sheets

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get luxury towels worth £79.99 for just £14.99, plus P&P!

Enjoy indulgent bathing with this set of jumbo Egyptian cotton bath sheets

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc

“Partners-in-crime” Mel and Sue tease new Sky1 assassin sitcom Hitmen

Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc

Mel and Sue to star in their first sitcom together as a pair of hapless killers

Mr Knightley

“Mr Knightley is a real mansplainer,” says ‘Emma.’ director Autumn de Wilde

Programme Name: Mister Winner - TX: n/a - Episode: Mister Winner - The Interview (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **Early Release** Leslie (SPENCER JONES) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Rob Parfitt

When is BBC comedy Mister Winner on TV?