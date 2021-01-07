When is Virgin River season 3 release date? Latest news on Netflix’s romantic drama

Much to the delight of fans, Virgin River has officially been renewed for a third season by Netflix.

The second season landed on the streaming service just a few weeks ago, ending on a shocking cliffhanger that left fans desperate for another chapter.

Virgin River dominated Netflix’s top 10 series list upon release, so a follow-up always seemed likely, but this confirmation will nevertheless be a relief for the show’s most avid followers.

The main cast are all set to return for the next batch of episodes, led by Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, but two new additions have also been announced.

Grey’s Anatomy star Zibby Allen will join the series as Jack’s sister, while Saving Hope’s Stacey Farber is set to portray Lilly’s daughter, two major new characters for the series.

Showrunner Sue Tenney has also assured fans that, while the television adaptation makes some changes to the storyline of the Virgin River books, the show will still head in the direction that Robyn Carr’s novels have charted.

Here’s everything we know so far about Virgin River season three.

Virgin River season 3 release date

While there’s no specific release date just yet, Netflix has confirmed that Virgin River will return for a third season next year.

Given that both previous seasons of Virgin River arrived on Netflix towards the end of the year, we predict that season three will be released in either November or December 2021.

However, this all depends on whether filming has been able to go ahead in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more about where Virgin River is filmed.

What will happen in Virgin River season 3?

**WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR SEASON TWO**

Season two’s finale left us with a lot to unpack so there’ll be plenty of material to cover in the third season.

Let’s start with the biggest cliffhanger of the series which saw Mel find a wounded Jack, bleeding out on the floor of his bar after being shot. The opening episode of the next season is bound to reveal whether Jack’s injuries are fatal or not, while Mel and the others look into who shot him.

The end of season two also saw the romantic reconciliation of Jack and Mel, with the pair declaring their love for one another and kissing in the penultimate episode – but will they officially begin a relationship? And how will Jack’s injuries affect their romance?

Showrunner Sue Tenney recently told TVLine that the third season will see “a larger time jump than we had between seasons one and two”, while the mystery as to who shot Jack will span “over several seasons” – so it’s likely we don’t be getting an answer straight away.

Season three will also provide some answers for Hope and Doc, who were about to discuss some difficult medical news before they were interrupted by a surprise re-engagement party in the final episode.

Tenney added that Doc’s diagnosis will be a key plot point in the next series, adding that his new situation will be “a complication that will challenge him and will challenge his relationship with Hope”.

“He’s going to rise to the challenge, but it is a real complication for him, especially for him practicing medicine going forward. Will he be able to continue to do that? The clinic and town are his life, so we will seriously explore that.”

The finale of season two also left us wondering whether Preacher will be accepting a job as a chef in San Francisco or whether he’ll be staying in Virgin River after the arrival of Wes’ twin brother and Christopher – Paige/Michelle’s son. The show’s third outing is sure to answer all these questions while following the plot of Robyn Carr’s novels on which the series is based.

Virgin River season 3 cast

We can’t say for certain which cast members will be returning for the third season of Virgin River, but we’d be surprised if Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel Monroe), Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan) and Colin Lawrence (John ‘Preacher’ Middleton) all look set to return for Virgin River’s third season on Netflix.

In addition to the arrival of two newcomers, Zibby Allen and Stacey Farber, we’d expect Lauren Hammersely (Charmaine Roberts), Tim Matheson (Vernon ‘Doc’ Mullins), Annette O’Toole (Hope McCrea), Jenny Cooper (Joey Barnes), Grayson Gurnsey (Ricky) and Benjamin Hollingsworth (Dan Brady) to return for season three.