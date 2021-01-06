When is Bulletproof: South Africa on Sky?

Sky cop drama, Bulletproof, starring Noel Clarke (Kidulthood) and Ashley Walters (Top Boy), is returning for a South African-set special in January 2021.

Clarke and Walters reprise their roles as lead characters Aaron Bishop and Ronnie Pike respectively. The friends are two British cops at the National Crime Agency and who, on holiday in South Africa, become embroiled in a child kidnapping case and decide to team up with local authorities to help catch the kidnappers.

Read on for everything you need to know about Bulletproof: South Africa.

When is Bulletproof: South Africa on TV?

The three-part special will premiere on Wednesday 20th January 2021 on Sky One.

The series will also air on NOWTV.

Your Boys are back! #BULLETPROOF South Africa.

JAN 20TH – 2021

It was supposed to be a Holiday! pic.twitter.com/bsfW8xlJoY — Noel Clarke (@NoelClarke) December 19, 2020

What is Bulletproof: South Africa about?

The synopsis of the special reads: “While trying to relax after a tough year, Bishop, Pike and his family soon find themselves caught up in the frightening kidnap of a young girl.

“Having befriended the young girl’s parents earlier that day, Bishop and Pike decide it’s their duty to use their expertise to help the couple win their daughter back. The kidnappers demand an unreasonable reward for the safe return of the girl, but have no idea who they’re now up against.”

Paul Gilbert, Sky Executive Producer, added: “We’re really excited to see TV’s favourite cop duo back in action, but transported from the mean streets of London to one of the most beautiful coastlines on the planet.

“Played brilliantly by Noel and Ashley, Bishop and Pike will offer a New Year thrill ride to die-hard fans of the show and new viewers alike, as they navigate their way through an unfamiliar world to seek justice in their inimitable style.”

Noel Clarke posted on Instagram in January 2021, revealing that filming for the special took place a year prior, just before the pandemic reached the area.

“One year ago today Ash and I were packing our bags to head off and film the thing you’ll be seeing in a few weeks. To be honest, I didn’t want to got to [South Africa],” he said.

“This became an adventure with my brother. A learning experience in gratitude for what we have and actually a highlight in what ended up being a tough year for everyone. The first case of COVID hit SA as we were in the airport coming home.”

Is there a trailer for Bulletproof: South Africa?

Yes, you can watch the trailer for Bulletproof: South Africa here.

