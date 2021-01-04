Beat the Chasers contestant takes jackpot with 20 seconds to spare

Kat Glennie-Soares has become the first contestant to actually Beat the Chasers on this season of ITV’s fan-favourite quiz show.

The chartered accountant from Essex faced off against Chasers Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan, Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace and Mark Labbett on tonight’s (Monday 4th January) episode.

Glennie-Soares started with 60 seconds on her clock to their 40, and managed to beat them with 20 seconds to spare, winning £50,000 much to the delight of host Bradley Walsh.

“I have always been really competitive. I watched Beat The Chasers with my partner and I thought, ‘I can do this’,” she said following her win. “I always thought it would be good to go on but never really took it seriously. I thought it might be good to prove myself.

“You never actually expect to get on. When I did it was amazing and scary – a lot of feelings at the time.

“But I do love quizzing. Me and my partner always quiz each other on things. I thought, why not, it’ll be good fun.”

Glennie-Soares also revealed how she prepared for the show, which, as it turns out, was by not preparing at all: “As soon as I knew I was going on, I couldn’t prep. Honestly, I was just too stressed about filling my brain with things I didn’t necessarily need to know. I just thought I’d go on and see what happens.”

Of course, all the lockdown quizzing helped, as she admits, “in general I enjoy quizzing, so we’d done quite a lot. It helps you with fast-paced answering, which is good”.

So good, that the accountant had a 20 seconds to spare by the time she beat the chasers. Not that she realised: “I didn’t look at the clocks. When it first started I was answering their questions in my head – I had to tell myself off to stop answering their questions. I knew something had happened at the end, but I couldn’t hear what was going on with the Chasers.

“In the end I had no idea. It was such a shock to me that I’d won. That’s why I was so emotional!”

