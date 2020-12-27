What’s on TV on Sunday 27th December?

Post-Christmas TV is just as exciting as the big day itself when it comes to TV programming.

From our favourite entertainment shows airing New Year’s Eve specials to the classic movies we know and love – plus the odd gritty drama thrown in for good measure – there’s much to look forward to as this challenging year draws to a close.

So, now the rush of Christmas Day dinner and Boxing Day shopping is over, it’s time to put your feet up and enjoy a spot of the very best Christmas TV. Here’s what to keep your eyes peeled for on Sunday 27th December.

The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper – 10:10am, BBC One

With a running time of 12 minutes, this is a short and sweet watch for the whole family. As you’ll recall from the Madagascar movies, the penguins in Central Park’s zoo also lead double lives as spies. In this short, one of them wanders off, sending the others on an impromptu rescue mission as per the Penguin Credo: never swim alone.

Shrek Forever After – 4:10pm, Channel 4

DreamWorks/Universal

The fourth instalment in the sprawling Shrek franchise isn’t exactly a Christmas movie, but it does have all the usual trademarks of one, including a grumpy curmudgeon who learns to appreciate what he has via supernatural intervention, in this case, Rumpelstiltskin’s.

The Chase Bloopers – 7pm, ITV

The Chase’s blooper spin-offs have become as much of a classic as the actual Bradley Walsh-fronted quiz show. Walsh already struggles to keep it together on the footage that does make it on air, with the Doctor Who star often breaking down with laughter. We can’t wait to see the brand new outtakes this Bloopers episode will offer.

Antiques Roadshow: What Happened Next – 8pm, BBC One

Ever wonder what happens to the precious, and not-so-precious, antiques once the cameras stop rolling? This festive special sees Fiona Bruce revisit some of the series’ most exciting moments, including offering some insight into the fate of the guitar that belonged to the Beatles and uncovering more details about Audrey, a WWII evacuee lost at sea.

The Supervet at Christmas – 8pm, Channel 4

It’s good news for fans of Professor Noel Fitzpatrick and his team, with a brand new season arriving on 9th January 2020. But you won’t have to wait that long to see the charming vet and co. hard at work rescuing the country’s pets, as this Christmas special airs right between Christmas and New Year.

Black Narcissus – 9pm, BBC One

BBC

Getting a little tired of festive telly? Enter Black Narcissus. This is the first episode of the highly anticipated brooding three-part drama, which is adapted from the classic Rumer Godden novel and stars Gemma Arterton as the strict and faithful Sister Clodagh, who is on a mission in the Himalayas. The late Diana Rigg also features.

Back to the 80s with Lenny Henry – 9pm, Channel 4

Sir Lenny Henry kicks off this four-part series with a look back at the good, the bad and the ugly of Channel 4’s first decade on air. In the remaining three episodes, Vic Reeves will take us through the ’90s, Davina McCall the noughties and Jimmy Carr the 2010s.

We Love Only Fools and Horses – 9pm, Channel 5

Getty

Prepare to feel nostalgic as you take a deep-dive into one of Britain’s favourite sitcoms, Only Fools and Horses. As well as showing some of our favourite clips from the classic comedy, this tribute is also jam-packed with celebrity appearances, including from Jonathan Ross, Theo Paphitis and Martin and Shirlie Kemp, all of which talk of their love of the series.

Who Wants to Be A Millionaire Celebrity Special – 9:15pm, ITV

The second Who Wants to Be A Millionaire celebrity special sees the Bake Off’s Prue Leith, Corrie’s Kym Marsh and actress Ronni Ancona take their shot at winning the £1M jackpot for charity. Jeremy Clarkson hosts.

Silence of the Lambs – 10:40pm, ITV

You can’t argue with a classic, even if it’s an admittedly unorthodox choice for festive viewing. Plus, it’s never a bad time to revisit Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins’ Oscar-winning performances, even if you’ll likely be as terrified as when the film was first released in 1991.

