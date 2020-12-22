Discover iconic Scandi film and TV locations on this stunning cruise

There’s a reason our TVs are often referred to as ‘a window on the world’: no other device allows us to see and hear so much, so easily, and share that experience with the people we love. But what if you could actually walk around the landscapes that have inspired and formed the backdrop of TV and film’s most powerful dramas? With a Princess Cruise, you can do just that.

It’s great to immerse yourself in a box set or series of movies and share that obsession with a loved one, but imagine the thrill of actually visiting the locations you’ve grown to know and love on the small screen? Now is the time to replace 4K screens and multiple streaming platforms with travel and experiencing the world through your own eyes.

On a 12-day Scandinavia & Russia round-trip with Princess Cruises, you’ll depart from Southampton and take in destinations including Copenhagen, St Petersburg, Tallinn, Stockholm and Skagen before returning home. And, as we’ll see, these destinations will be somewhat familiar to film and TV fans, having formed the backdrop to some much-loved shows and movies.

Onboard, you’ll be able to feed your love of film with Movies Under The Stars, Princess’s outdoor cinema experience. Away from the screen, soak up the atmosphere in the new jazz bar, Take Five, and enjoy the best sleep at sea with the Princess Luxury Bed designed especially by a sleep doctor. Read on to find out which settings you can look forward to seeing, and to find out how you could win a free voyage on this exact route.

Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen has been the star of many a Scandi crime drama and political thriller, not least Borgen, which is set in the city’s parliament building, the Christiansborg Palace. The original version of Danish drama The Killing was also filmed at Christiansborg, as well as locations including the city’s Ryvangen Memorial Park and City Hall. Also look out for the Øresundsbron, the 10-mile overpass that features in the 2011 nordic noir drama The Bridge.

Of course, there are plenty of excursions you can enjoy during your stop off in Copenhagen, including a three-hour tour will take in Christiansborg, the Tivoli Gardens and, of course, the famous Little Mermaid statue, erected in 1913 as a tribute to Hans Christian Andersen. And, when you’re ready for a break, go and take in the city’s old-world charm through a café window as you enjoy a smørrebrød (open sandwich).

St Petersburg, Russia

Russia’s cultural heart, St Petersburg was once home to the writer Leo Tolstoy, and the 2016 BBC adaptation of War And Peace was filmed in the city with the Russian and State Hermitage museums, and both the Catherine and Yusupov palaces, being used as locations. If you’re an art fan you can enjoy a tour of the State Hermitage Museum’s Impressionists Collection with an art historian during your visit, or why not take a city tour that includes Catherine Palace? Bond fans, meanwhile, will recognise the Moyka Canal, which encircles the centre of St Petersburg, as one of the backdrops of 1995 Bond film Goldeneye. Channel your inner 007 as you stroll along its banks.

With an overnight stop in this beautiful city, you’ll have two good days to explore at your own pace so you can pack in as much or as little as you like. What’s more, this also means you’ll have the opportunity to enjoy some evening entertainment – going to see a rousing performance by the world-renowned Russian Ballet should be at the top of your list.

Tallinn, Estonia

While 2020 may have been light on cinematic releases, Christopher Nolan’s complex action sci-fi thriller Tenet was certainly a highlight. Much of the movie was filmed in the Estonian city of Tallinn, your next stop on this 12-day Scandinavia & Russia cruise. While in the city, you’ll have chance to visit the Linnahall (city hall), which doubles up as the Kyiv Opera House and offers an ideal vantage point to view Tallinn’s medieval Old Town. The port of Tallinn itself featured in the movie, as did the city’s beautiful skyline. In fact, a walk around the city’s streets will present many familiar scenes.

The Princess ship Regal Princess can be spotted during one port scene in Tenet.

Stockholm, Sweden

Fans of the film adaptations of Stieg Larsson’s Millennium Trilogy may already feel as though they’ve visited Stockholm – both the original Swedish movies and the first of the Hollywood remakes were filmed in the city and Larsson used many real locations in his writing. From convenience stores to cafés, there are plenty of landmarks that made the transition from print to the big screen, and much of the 2011 movie The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo was filmed in the city’s central business district and the Stockholm Court House.

Ready for your Scandi adventure?

