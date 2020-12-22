Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Being Bridget Jones viewers find Helen Fielding documentary “laugh out loud funny”

Being Bridget Jones viewers find Helen Fielding documentary “laugh out loud funny”

The BBC Two documentary was a hit with Bridget Jones fans new and old.

Bridget Jones's Diary Unit Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones & Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver. © 2001 NBCUniversal All Rights Reserved

The remarkable life and career of Bridget Jones’ Diary author Helen Fielding set viewers on a journey of reminiscence, humorous and humiliating, when Being Bridget Jones screened on BBC Two.

Advertisement

The creator of an anonymous column in the Independent in 1995 about a young woman counting calories and cigarettes became a global phenomenon, a series of novels that spiralled into three hit Hollywood movies.

The documentary on BBC Two sparked a surfeit of joyful recollections from Bridget Jones fans:”Whenever I watch Bridget Jones, I want to immediately go back in time, smoking, drinking falling out of a taxi and waiting for my love interest(s) to take me on a mini break and declare they love me… just as I am….Yep!”

From her middle-class Yorkshire background and being Four Weddings and a Funeral director Richard Curtis’ girlfriend at Oxford to becoming a global icon, Fielding’s journey was somehow equally relatable and hilarious, especially the way she channelled her own TV news career into Bridget Jones’ career.

Helen Fielding Signs Copies Of The New Bridget Jones Book

One viewer posted: “Really bloody enjoying #BeingBridgetJones on @BBCTwo right now. Laugh out loud funny. Read the book for the first time earlier this year after being a long-time fan of the films. Had no idea how much was based on Helen Fielding’s own life! Amazing, well worth a watch”.

The author was super-relatable in the same way her creation was 20+ years ago.

A fan wrote: “Helen reminds me of me. Funny and awkward, an open person, wears their heart on their sleeve. Not perfect but just real. #BeingBridgetJones”.

The celebrity contributions from Curtis, Bridget Jones’ actor Renee Zellweger, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant were another pleasure for the audience, especially the latter’s insights about Fielding.

One viewer tweeted: “‘She came in as Princess Margaret having had a stroke.’ Sensational from Hugh Grant on Zellweger’s first stab at a British accent. #BeingBridgetJones”.

Another highlighted Grant’s startling revelation: “Helen is a dirty, dirty b**h” I nearly choked on my drink. Hugh Grant is f***ing hilarious. #BeingBridgetJones”.

Firth was responsible for one Bridget Jones’ most memorable lines.

A viewer agreed: “One thing i love about Bridget Jones, is that she’s so flawed. that and the so based on pride and prejudice, getting Colin Firth was just the best casting ever #BeingBridgetJones”.

Will we ever see her like again?

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about Bridget Jones's Diary

Bridget Jones's Diary Unit Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones & Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver. © 2001 NBCUniversal All Rights Reserved
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Cooks Professional 1000W Stand Mixer

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off the fantastic 1000W Cooks Professional Stand Mixer

Whip up some of your best bakes yet with this powerful and easy-to-use stand mixer

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Renee Zellweger is very keen for Bridget Jones 4: “If they call me, I’ll go running”

39204

15 life lessons learned from Bridget Jones

Margaret Thatcher beats Beyonce and Bridget Jones in power poll

Helen Fielding Big RT Interview

The Big RT Interview Helen Fielding on 25 years of Bridget Jones – and the possibility of more