Alzheimer’s charity page in memory of Barbara Windsor exceeds £100,000 in less than a week

A JustGiving page set up by Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband Scott Mitchell in aid of Alzheimer’s research has exceeded £100,000 in less than a week.

Mitchell launched the page to help the search for breakthrough dementia treatments, a disease that ultimately killed the EastEnders and Carry On star on 10th December.

He said: “I have been completely overwhelmed by the response from Barbara’s fans, friends and former colleagues. This outpouring of support has filled me with pride and been a huge comfort to me. It just shows how loved, respected and adored my Barbara was. That’s magical.”

He added: “I’m determined to honour her legacy by doing everything I can to support dementia research and help Alzheimer’s Research UK’s search for a cure. We must find a way to stop future generations going through what so many of us have already. Please do consider a donation however small or large. Every penny will take us one step closer to desperately needed breakthroughs.”

According to Alzheimer’s Research UK, the sum included a single donation of £83,000 from Gamesys, the owner of the online bingo site Jackpotjoy.

Dame Barbara worked closely with the company between 2010 and 2017 and starred in their television adverts as their Queen of Bingo and the company’s CEO Leo Fenton said: “Barbara was a national treasure and much-loved member of our family, who brought fun, laughter and joy to so many. Jackpotjoy players remember Barbara fondly – we wanted to find a way to celebrate her life, say thank you and to continue to support a worthy cause that was close to her heart.”

Beside Mitchell’s charity fund, Alzheimer’s Research UK said donations to the charity had increased since she publicised her illness in 2018.

Its chief executive, Hilary Evans, said: “We are so grateful that Scott is calling for support for Alzheimer’s Research UK in memory of Dame Barbara, and the response has been nothing short of incredible, reinforcing what we already knew – she really was, and still is, one of the most cherished icons to have ever graced our screens.”

The total for the JustGiving page in memory of Dame Barbara sits at slightly more than £105,000.