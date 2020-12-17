Death in Paradise announces January premiere date for season 10

Death in Paradise has confirmed when its 10th season will premiere on BBC One: the popular murder-mystery series will kick off on Thursday 7th January at 9.00pm.

Death in Paradise announced the return of the programme set in the fictional murder capital of the Caribbean, the island of Saint-Marie, on Twitter.

It's the news you've been waiting for! #DeathInParadise will be bringing the sunshine back into your lives on January 7th, 9pm on @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/PdpR9K66o3 — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) December 16, 2020

Ralf Little will be back in the lead role of DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise, but the new season features the return of two much-loved characters in the form of the original lead detective Richard Poole, played by Ben Miller, while Joséphine Jobert will return to the role of DS Florence Cassell.

It’s not known how DI Poole will return to the show, but it will be a brief comeback.

Fans were happy to have the premiere date confirmed. One responded on Twitter: “Frankly amazed you’re coming back as soon as that but thrilled.”

Another wrote: “Just hearing the theme tune will make the miserable Covid winter feel that bit better”.

Death in Paradise has become one of the BBC’s most-loved programmes since it debuted in 2011, as proven by one American fan, who wrote: “The episodes trickle in on the PBS channel. I see no means of viewing this shows entire season and I don’t know how to get this show!!!!! I have the BBC channel but they do not broadcast shows, only news. I am excited, but I will not be able to tune in.”

Season 10 will consist of eight episodes, airing each Thursday on BBC One.

Meet the full cast of Death in Paradise season 10.

