BritBox adding The Demon Headmaster, Maid Marian and Her Merry Men in “Old School Classics” range

2021 is shaping up to be an improvement on this year already, with BritBox announcing that it is adding a string of classic children’s favourites to its platform.

Select episodes of The Demon Headmaster (1996-98) and Maid Marian and Her Merry Men (1989-1994) will be available to stream from 7th January.

They’ll be new addition to the service’s “Old School Classics” range, which will also include episodes of The Borrowers (1992), Rentaghost (1976-84), Grange Hill (1978-2008), Mr Benn (1971-72) and King Rollo (1980) from early January.

Worzel Gummidge – recently reimagined by Mackenzie Crook for the BBC – is also making a comeback, with episodes of the Jon Pertwee original (1979-81) coming to streaming.

For younger (or just particularly nostalgic) viewers, the entire series run of puppet series Tots TV (1993-98) is also being made available, along with all episodes of fantasy series Catweazle (1970-71) and the Steven Moffat-penned Press Gang (1989-93) – all three shows had previously had select episodes available on BritBox, but will now be available to watch in full.

There’s good news for fans of classic Gerry Anderson series, too – having previously added the likes of Thunderbirds, Space: 1999 and Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons, BritBox will be bolstering its Anderson offerings with all episodes of Stingray (1964-65) and select episodes of final “Supermarionation” series The Secret Service (1969).

Alongside the expansion of the Old School Classics range, BritBox will also be adding a selection of other series in January, including Sherlock (2010-17) and the Jeremy Brett-starring The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes (1984-94), Sharpe (1993-98), the original All Creatures Great and Small (1978-90), plus Film4 movies including Dog Soldiers (2002) and This Is England (2006).

We’re kicking off 2021 with a bang ????

Old School Classics, Grange Hill, Sherlock, All Creatures Great and Small, PLUS a new drop of cult classic @film4 titles! Arriving throughout January ???? Which are you most looking forward to streaming? #2021 #BritBox pic.twitter.com/YxaTTRlc2R — BritBox_UK (@BritBox_UK) December 16, 2020

You can currently sign up to BritBox for a 30-day free trial (ends 10th January), after which a subscription will cost £5.99 a month.

