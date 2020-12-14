Will there be a season 3 of Virgin River? Potential release date, cast and latest news

Following in the footsteps of its popular debut, Virgin River season two once again dominated Netflix‘s top 10 programmes list and fans are eagerly awaiting word on a continuation.

Fortunately, a third season of the romantic drama is looking very likely in the midst of this success, while stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson have been openly talking about where they’d like to see the story go next.

The open-ended conclusion to the series saw Mel discover Jack injured from a gunshot just as it looked like the pair were finally going to get their happy ending – leaving fans desperate for hints of what’s to come.

Virgin River showrunner Sue Tenney has pointed them in the direction of the Virgin River books revealing that the show will stick closely to the source material as it progresses.

That’s another promising sign of more episodes to come, as Robyn Carr’s novels upon which the Netflix show is based span across a whopping 22 instalments, meaning there’s plenty of material to mine from.

The latest season of Virgin River saw midwife Mel continue life in the quaint town whilst getting trapped in a love triangle with bar owner Jack and his friend-with-benefits Charmaine who is pregnant with his baby.

Many film and television productions have been able to commence despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with a report from Production Weekly earlier this year suggesting that Virgin River season three could start up before the end of the year.

Here’s everything we know so far about the potential third outing.

Will there be a Virgin River season 3?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether Virgin River will be back for a third run just yet but as the season two finale left viewers with several cliffhangers, there would be an uproar if Mel and the other residents of the Californian town didn’t return for season three.

The streamer announced the show’s season two renewal towards the end of December, roughly two weeks after its Netflix debut, so it’s likely we could hear shortly about a third season – although it’s worth bearing in mind that thing could take slightly longer than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, we’d hope to hear one way or another before the end of December.

Regardless, based on quotes from showrunner Sue Tenney and star Martin Henderson about the cliffhanger ending of season two, a third run looks like all but a certainty.

Tenney told TV Line, “Ultimately, the way I look at the show is that we’re going to get as many seasons as we get. And when we get to that last season, we want them to be where Robyn has them.”

Meanwhile, Henderson said that the cliffhanger would, “go some ways to keep people tuned in for season three.”

Virgin River season 3 release date

While season three is not yet officially happening, we can predict when we’re likely to see Mel and Jack return to our screens.

According to Production Weekly, season three was expected to begin filming between August and December of this year – however neither Netflix nor members of the cast have confirmed that production took place over these months.

So in light of this information, and the fact that both seasons one and two of Virgin River arrived on Netflix towards the end of their respective years, we can predict that season three should be released in either November or December 2021.

However, this all depends on whether filming has been able to go ahead in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more about where Virgin River is filmed.

What will happen in Virgin River season 3?

**WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR SEASON TWO**

Season two’s finale left us with a lot to unpack so there’ll be plenty of material to cover in a potential third season.

Let’s start with the biggest cliffhanger of the series which saw Mel find a wounded Jack, bleeding out on the floor of his bar after being shot. The opening episode of the next season is bound to reveal whether Jack’s injuries are fatal or not, while Mel and the others look into who shot him.

The end of season two also saw the romantic reconciliation of Jack and Mel, with the pair declaring their love for one another and kissing in the penultimate episode – but will they officially begin a relationship? And how will Jack’s injuries affect their romance?

Showrunner Sue Tenney recently told TVLine that the third season will see “a larger time jump than we had between seasons one and two”, while the mystery as to who shot Jack will span “over several seasons” – so it’s likely we don’t be getting an answer straight away.

Season three will also provide some answers for Hope and Doc, who were about to discuss some difficult medical news before they were interrupted by a surprise re-engagement party in the final episode.

Tenney added that Doc’s diagnosis will be a key plot point in the next series, adding that his new situation will be “a complication that will challenge him and will challenge his relationship with Hope.”

“He’s going to rise to the challenge, but it is a real complication for him, especially for him practicing medicine going forward. Will he be able to continue to do that? The clinic and town are his life, so we will seriously explore that.”

The finale of season two also left us wondering whether Preacher will be accepting a job as a chef in San Francisco or whether he’ll be staying in Virgin River after the arrival of Wes’ twin brother and Christopher – Paige/Michelle’s son. The show’s third outing is sure to answer all these questions while following the plot of Robyn Carr’s novels on which the series is based.

Virgin River season 3 cast

As Virgin River hasn’t officially been renewed for a third season, we can’t say for certain which cast members will be returning, but we’d be surprised if Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel Monroe), Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan) and Colin Lawrence (John ‘Preacher’ Middleton) didn’t appear season three.

Likewise, we’d expect Lauren Hammersely (Charmaine Roberts), Tim Matheson (Vernon ‘Doc’ Mullins), Annette O’Toole (Hope McCrea), Jenny Cooper (Joey Barnes), Grayson Gurnsey (Ricky) and Benjamin Hollingsworth (Dan Brady) to return for a third season also.