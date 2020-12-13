I’m A Celebrity campmates reveal Bushtucker Trials are “worse in real life”

The 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity came to an end last Friday, with many viewers spending the last three weeks watching the various Bucktucker Trials and thinking, “I could do that”.

Advertisement

Well, for those who think they could take on the challenges themselves – this year’s celebrity campmates have a word of warning for you.

Speaking to ITV for tonight’s I’m A Celebrity…A Castle Story, the contestants opened up about the gruelling trials they endured this series, with broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire revealing: “The trials are way worse in real life,” and actress Jessica Plummer confirming that they were, in fact, “awful”.

One of the first trials of the series saw Radio 1 DJ Jordan North and actor Shane Richie tackle The Viper Vault, in which they were locked in underground safes and covered in creepy crawlies.

“When I got there, that’s when the panic set in,” North revealed. “Sheer and utter panic.”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

However, he added that he feels as though the experience changed him for the better. “It’s made me more confident, it’s made me realise I’ve so much I want to do with my life and I can do it now because if I can get in a vault with vipers, I can go on a plane and go to New York and all the other things that I want to do. I’m not going to be scared anymore.”

As for Richie, he admits that his worst trial was Sickening Stalls, – the drinking challenge he took part in alongside Plummer which saw the dup consume a variety of disgusting liquids. “I feel like a bit of sick just come up thinking about it,” Plummer told ITV.

As for whether the other campmates were shocked by the public repeatedly choosing Shane to endure the trials, Castle Queen Giovanna Fletcher said that they weren’t surprised.

“We just all knew if we were watching Shane do a Trial we would absolutely vote for him to do the next Trial because he’s an entertainer, who better to watch do a Trial than him.”

Tonight’s special episode of I’m A Celebrity sees this year’s campmates reflect on their time in the castle following last week’s dramatic final, in which Jordan North, Vernon Kay and Giovanna Fletcher competed in their final challenges.

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity…A Castle Story airs on ITV at 8pm tonight. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.