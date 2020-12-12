How to vote in Strictly Come Dancing 2020 online and by phone

The end of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is sadly getting closer and the race to the Glitterball is nearing its conclusion.

Advertisement

There are currently five stars from the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up still in the competition, with HRVY, Maisie Smith, Jamie Laing, Bill Bailey and Ranvir Singh set to stun with two dances.

As we know well enough by now, the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard means very little in this stage of the competition, and it’s down to the public to save their favourite.

So with that in mind, here’s how you can vote for your favourite on Strictly Come Dancing.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to vote online for Strictly Come Dancing

First of all, you’ll need to register to vote online – or if you have BBC account already set up from last year, you can just sign in.

Waltz on over to the Strictly homepage. When the vote is open the link to vote will appear at the top of the page.

The couples will be listed in alphabetical order. Select the button next to their names and click “vote now” to submit your choice.

And you’re able to vote more than once, although there is an upper limit on how many times you can vote per episode.

Is it free to vote online for Strictly?

Yes it’s free! There is no charge for voting online.

What are the Strictly Come Dancing phone voting numbers?

You can vote by phone by dialling 09015 22 52 on landline and 6 22 52 on mobile and then adding the following numbers for each couple:

05 – Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez

07 – Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice

08 – Jamie Laing and Karen Clifton

10 – HRVY and Janette Manrara

12 – Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse

How much does it cost to vote for Strictly by phone?

Costs vary – see the BBC’s Terms and Conditions for full details.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 7.30pm on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.