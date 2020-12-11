How to vote in Strictly Come Dancing 2020 online and by phone

We cannot quite believe it but we are already nearing the end of this years Strictly Come Dancing and as we get ever closer to learning who will be lifting the 2020 glitterball trophy, speculation is still high as to who will emerge victoriously.

Advertisement

It has been a strong year with HRVY and Janette Manrara making Strictly Come Dancing history after they received a perfect score from the judges in only the sixth week- and they are far from the only couple to have seen a 10 displayed when the judges reveal their scores- although they do still top the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden were the latest pair to leave the competition while Jamie Lang must be nervous after two appearances in the bottom two in a row. In a better position now are Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez who seem to have bounced back from a regular spot in the dance-off.

It really does feel that anyone can grab the top spot this year with Bill Bailey stunning everyone with just how good he is and Ranvir Singh touching the hearts of the nation with some incredible performances in recent weeks.

But now we are nearing the final, it is more important than ever to vote for your favourite and for all the information you need, read on for our guide on how to vote in Strictly Come Dancing.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to vote online for Strictly Come Dancing

First of all, you’ll need to register to vote online – or if you have BBC account already set up from last year, you can just sign in.

Waltz on over to the Strictly homepage. When the vote is open the link to vote will appear at the top of the page.

The couples will be listed in alphabetical order. Select the button next to their names and click “vote now” to submit your choice.

And you’re able to vote more than once, although there is an upper limit on how many times you can vote per episode.

Is it free to vote online for Strictly?

Yes it’s free! There is no charge for voting online.

What are the Strictly Come Dancing phone voting numbers?

You can vote by phone by dialling 09015 22 52 on landline and 6 22 52 on mobile and then adding the following numbers for each couple:

05 – Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez

07 – Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice

08 – Jamie Laing and Karen Clifton

10 – HRVY and Janette Manrara

12 – Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse

How much does it cost to vote for Strictly by phone?

Costs vary – see the BBC’s Terms and Conditions for full details.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 7.30pm on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.