Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

The one thing we love about Strictly Come Dancing is the amazing performances.

Advertisement

On Saturday, all the contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up take to the dance floor and perform their routines in a bid to impress the Strictly Come Dancing judges.

Then on Sunday, viewers are treated to a special performance from a guest act.

The next results show will take place on Sunday December 13th, and will see another pair of contestants in the dance off, before Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announce who has made it to the Strictly Come Dancing final.

In Week Seven, former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers was sent home after finding herself in the dance-off with Jamie Laing.

This was Jamie’s second week in the bottom two, so he’ll have to pull his socks up if he wants to get his hands on the coveted Glitterball trophy.

So as we wait for the scores from Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard and the vote from the public to be combined this weekend, here’s who will be keeping us entertained.

Want to stay updated with the cha cha chat? Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips Thanks, you are now signed up to our Strictly newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Strictly newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing this week?

For the semi-final results show, there will be a performance from UK girl group Little Mix.

The popular girl band were famously put together on the X Factor back in 2011 and is made up of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

They were the first group to win the competition and were signed to Simon Cowell’s record label Syco Music.

Since then, they have gone on to produce major hits, including Wings in 2012, Black Magic in 2015 and Shout Out to My Ex in 2016 – all of which have made it to number one on the UK charts.

BBC

Throughout their career, the group has sold over 50 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

They’ve also featured with various artists including US rappers Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliot, as well as the UK’s very own Stormzy and Jamaican artist Sean Paul.

They recently branched out into the TV industry with their BBC One show Little Mix: The Search, which saw them on the hunt for the next best group.

Their boyband, Since September, became the first winners of Little Mix: The Search and will support the girls on tour.

Advertisement

The Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday at 7pm and Sunday night at 7:30pm. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.