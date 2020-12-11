Sex and drugs-fuelled banking drama Industry has been renewed for a second season, written by former finance employees and first-time screenwriters Mickey Down and Konrad Kay.

The hedonistic drama series stars Myha’la Herrold (The Tattooed Heart) as Harper, an American graduate who travels to London to start a career in international finance.

Read on for everything you need to know about Industry season two.

When is Industry season two on TV?

The second season was announced in December, according to TV Line, with no news yet regarding the eventual release date on the BBC and HBO.

What will happen in Industry season two?

BBC

We’re loathe to give away the many, many plot twists in Industry season one; episode one alone dealt us an unexpected gut-punch in the final minutes.

However, suffice to say that the show followed the ups and downs of Pierpoint, an international banking company, full of sexism, privilege, and back-stabbing, “as seen through the eyes of ambitious twenty-somethings struggling to secure their futures”.

The young graduates worked long hours and partied even harder, culminating in various all-nighters, one night stands and unexpected pairings. And, at the end of the show, all the graduates had to prove themselves during the ‘reduction in force’ at the end of the scheme, as they all competed for a small handful of permanent positions.

Who will star in Industry season two?

In the original season, joining Myha’la Herrold’s Harper in the Industry cast were: Gus (Deep State’s David Jonsson), Hari (played by Informer’s Nabhaan Rizwan), Robert (Harry Lawtey), Harper (Myha’la Herrold), Yasmin (Cobra’s Marisa Abela), Tom (Game of Thrones’ Will Tudor) and Kenny (Conor MacNeill).

Rizwan will not be reprising his role as Hari, for reasons that will become clear in Industry episode one.

However, we expect to see the majority of the cast reprise their roles for the second season.

