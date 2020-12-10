ITV announces life affirming drama Three Little Birds from Lenny Henry and Russell T Davies

A new drama written by Sir Lenny Henry and Russell T. Davies (Years and Years) is headed to ITV next year.

Advertisement

The six-episode series will be titled Three Little Birds is inspired by Henry’s mother, who emigrated from Jamaica to the UK in the 1950s.

In an ITV statement, Henry spoke of his inspiration for writing the show, stating: “My mother spoke often about how difficult life was back in the day when she first arrived in Britain to begin her new life.

“The stories she told and indeed the narratives my brothers and sisters beguiled me with over the dinner table made me think about writing a fictional account of three Caribbean women; all with differing yet complementary attributes – a serious tenacious one, a quick-witted flibbertigibbet and a Christian prude.”

ITV has revealed the names of the three women, sisters Leah and Chantrelle and the bible-loving Hosanna, who they invite along after their brother Aston asks them to bring him a wife to the UK.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“They all get to the UK with one thing on their minds – a new life,” Henry added. “Although these are fictional accounts, my mother’s narrative will run throughout these stories and hopefully, the stories of other post-Windrush arrivals will trigger memories, smiles and tears too.

“It is my privilege to work with Russell T. Davies and Tiger Aspect on these stories. For me, a life-long dream has come true. This series will be a tribute to the giants who came before us and walked cold streets to create new lives for themselves.”

There is no news on casting or release date as yet.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide.