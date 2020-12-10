Accessibility Links

Is there a Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special this year?

We think this should be an annual thing.

gavin stacey christmas

Us Gavin and Stacey fans got a treat last year when the series was revived for a Christmas special – the first full episode since the show went off the air in 2010.

The show now consists of three series and two specials and many are wondering whether there will be another edition for 2020 – we do need some Christmas cheer after this year that’s for sure.

So, will there be, and if not, where you can watch last year’s episode and all the previous ones? Read on to have all your questions answered.

Is there a Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special for 2020?

Gavin and Stacey

Sadly, the answer is no – there will be no new trip to Barry island this year. But James Corden has said that the cast and creative team are looking to film a new Gavin and Stacey episode in the future and that this new instalment will definitely, finally, bring the show to a close (he’s sure this time). Here’s hoping we get to see that one for Christmas 2021!

Where can I watch Gavin and Stacey?

Never watched an episode before, or looking to rewatch every episode made so far? Then the BBC are on hand to help you out as they have the whole lot ready to be bingewatched on BBC iPlayer right now – including last year’s Christmas special!

There are 21 full episodes that have been made so far so that’s a good amount to watch of some of the finest UK comedy from recent years.

Alternatively, if you’d rather own the lot, you can buy Gavin and Stacey: The Complete Collection from Amazon.

The 2019 special, which aired on Christmas Day last year, is also getting a repeat outing on BBC One at 8:40pm on Christmas Eve.

Buy Gavin and Stacey: The Complete Collection from Amazon. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or our guide to the best Christmas TV for 2020

