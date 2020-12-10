Casualty confirms return date and releases first-look image

Medical drama Casualty is coming back to BBC One in the new year, the broadcaster has confirmed.

Advertisement

Production for the series was halted back in March due to the pandemic, but resumed in September, when it was confirmed the show would return with a COVID-19 episode.

Now, the BBC has released a first-look image of said episode, and we can already tell it’s going to be an emotional watch.

The image shows the Holby City Hospital staff kitted out in PPE and ready to face the challenges the pandemic will undoubtedly throw at them.

Word on The Street(s) and gossip from The Square We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Thanks, you are now signed up to our Soaps newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our soaps newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking of what will inevitably be a poignant episode, the BBC’s Head of Continuing Drama Kate Oates said: “We are thrilled to be back in production with BBC’s longest-running medical show. The writers, Casualty teams, cast and crew are back on set with stories that reflect the extraordinary times we are living through.”

Such stories include Connie (Amanda Mealing) pushed to the limit after several members of her team contract the virus, including Jacob (Charles Venn). Luckily, she’s got Charlie’s (Derek Thompson) support, though he is increasingly worried about the effect of the pandemic on care homes.

Paramedic Fenisha (Olivia D’Lima) will do everything she can to protect her unborn baby, while Will (Jack Nolan) is angry and frustrated as the hospital struggles under the mounting pressure.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 episode of Casualty will air on Saturday 2nd January at 19:35 on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer shortly after. For inspiration on what to watch next, visit our TV Guide.