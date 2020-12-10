Peter Davison reveals his reaction to All Creatures Great and Small remake: “How dare they?”

Before he became the Fifth Doctor, Peter Davison was best known for playing naive young veterinarian Tristan Farnon in the original BBC One series of All Creatures Great and Small. So his reaction to the Channel 5 reboot is interesting and initially he wasn’t happy.

Advertisement

In an interview in this year’s Radio Times Christmas issue, he revealed his initial feelings about the All Creatures Great and Small remake, which has been such a hit for Channel 5 after premiering in September 2020.

“When I heard they were remaking All Creatures,” he said, “there was a tinge of, ‘How dare they?’ But I gather it’s very good.”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

So good, it has been renewed for a second series.

Davison played young vet Tristan Farnon in the original incarnation of the show, which was based on the James Herriot books. In the Channel 5 remake, it is Callum Woodhouse who plays the charming, Fair Isle sweater-wearing vet.

Luckily, you won’t have to wait until the second season airs to see him reprise the role. There’s a Christmas special which picks up right before Helen and Hugh’s wedding.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, particularly considering he is 69, Davison has had a busy year.

The Fifth Doctor not only recorded a Doctor Who audio adventure in which he takes on the Daleks – from a cupboard decorated as the Tardis, no less – but he also features in the upcoming Call the Midwife Christmas special.

Advertisement

Read the full interview in the Radio Times Christmas issue, out now. The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special will air on 22nd December 2020 at 9pm on Channel 5. You can buy James Herriot’s books on Amazon. While you’re waiting, take a look at our TV guide to find out what’s on this week.