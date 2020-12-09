Who were the past presenters of Blankety Blank?

After a four-year break, Blankety Blank is back for a Christmas special.

Advertisement

This time round, The Chase’s Bradley Walsh will present the game show which sees celebrities answer tricky questions for contestants.

Walsh will be the sixth presenter to host Blankety Blank. He follows behind Vernon Kay and David Walliams, who each presented specials of the show in 2007 and 2016 respectively.

But, who was the original host on the show? And which celebs have fronted Blankety Blank over the years?

Read on for all you need to know about the presenters of the iconic gameshow from the late Terry Wogan in the 70s, right down to Paul O’Grady’s alter ego Lily Savage.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Terry Wogan

The late and great Sir Terry Wogan was the pioneering host of Blankety Blank from its conception in 1979. For four years Wogan presented the show, and is remembered for his rather unusual stick-like microphone and his funny failure to keep the guests in check. On one memorable occasion, Kenny Everett bent the mic in half. From this moment on, every time Everett appeared on the show there’d be an attempt to destroy what became known as Wogan’s Wand.

Les Dawson

When Dawson took over from Wogan in 1984, he triumphantly snapped Wogan’s Wand in two, and said he felt “about as comfortable as a lame turkey sat on a pile of paxo listening to Christmas carols”. Blankety Blank was infamous for its awful prizes, and Dawson once quipped: “You are not going away empty handed, you have a map of Penrith!” – he was known for his sarcasm and his deadpan wit.

Lily Savage

From 1998 til the show’s end in 2002, Paul O’Grady hosted Blankety Blank as his drag alter-ego Lily Savage. Bringing pure sass to the studio, Savage was notorious for her hilarious cruelty to her guests – whose names she would often “forget” – and her haphazard approach to presenting.

Vernon Kay

In 2007, presenter and I’m A Celebrity 2020 contestant Vernon Kay hosted the Gameshow Marathon version of Blankety Blank on ITV.

Gameshow Marathon was originally hosted by Ant and Dec to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ITV in 2005, and saw some of our fave 90s games, from Price is Right to Play Your Cards Right, revived for a seven episode special.

After finishing as runner up on series one, Kay was asked to host the new series.

Getty Images

David Walliams

The comedian, author and Britain’s Got Talent judge hosted a one-off Christmas special of the show back in 2016.

Speaking of the role, Walliams said he had “very big shoes to fill” as he followed in the footsteps of Wogan, Dawson and O’Grady.

Getty Images

Advertisement

Blankety Blank will air on Christmas Day at 7pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.