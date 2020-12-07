Meet the cast of Tin Star: Liverpool

Sky Atlantic drama Tin Star is returning for a third and final season set in Liverpool, as the Worth family arrive on English soil with the goal of settling a few unfinished scores.

The killer family are played by Tim Roth, Genevieve O’Reilly, and Abigail Lawrie, all reprising their roles from previous seasons.

Read on for the full guide to the cast and characters in Tin Star: Liverpool.

Tim Roth plays Jack Worth

Sky

Who is Jack Worth? A former London undercover police detective, season three sees Jack return to Liverpool from Canada and reunited with Angela and Anna, where they intend to enact vengeance.

Sky describes Jack Worth as “uncompromising”, adding: “He loves his family and will do anything to protect them. And in this case, that means hunting down and killing a list of people from his past.”

Where have I seen Tim Roth before? In addition to his main role in the Tin Star series, Roth is known for films including The Hateful Eight, Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, Rob Roy and Planet of the Apes. His TV credits include Twin Peaks, Rillington Place, and Klondike.

Genevieve O’Reilly plays Angela Worth

Sky

Who is Angela Worth? Jack’s wife, the pair met when he was working undercover with the Ryan crime family. Over the course of season three, Angela will be forced to confront long-buried and compartmentalised feelings.

According to Sky, being back in Liverpool “opens the flood gates for [Angela] emotionally and she is forced to confront her own role in what happened 20 years ago and finally face her grief over the death of her brother”.

Where have I seen Genevieve O’Reilly before? The actress is perhaps best known for playing Mon Mothma in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Rogue One and in the Star Wars TV series. She has also appeared in The Legend of Tarzan, Tolkien, Spooks, and Episodes.

Abigail Laurie plays Anna Worth

Sky

Who is Anna Worth? In a family of killers, Anna has grown up since we first met her as a teenager in season one – her experience in Canada has changed her irrevocably, but during her time in Liverpool she will have a bittersweet look at what her life could have been as a normal young woman.

Where have I seen Abigail Laurie before? Laurie is best known as Krystal Weedon in The Casual Vacancy and as Sophie Lancaster in Murdered for Being Different.

Ian Hart plays Michael Ryan

Sky

Who is Michael Ryan? The lead male antagonist for season three, he presents himself as the ‘local boy done good’ with a multi million pound property empire.

However, in reality he’s an underground crime boss, with a deep rooted connection to the Worths: his much-loved brother, Danny, was Angela’s lover and father to Anna.

Where have I seen Ian Hart before? You’ll no doubt recognise the actor for playing Quirrell in the first Harry Potter movie. He’s also starred in One Summer, My Mad Fat Diary, The Last Kingdom, and Noughts + Crosses.

Tanya Moodie plays Catherine McKenzie

Sky

Who is Catherine McKenzie? Chief Constable of Merseyside police, she first met Jack 20 years ago when she was just a lowly covering officer. Back then, she was Jack’s corrupt handler who chose to do nothing when he reported an unspeakable crime – and now the Worth family are back, she’ll stop at nothing to protect her reputation.

Where have I seen Tanya Moodie before? Moodie played General Parnadee in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Superintendent Abbey Palmer in The Mallorca Files. Other projects have included A Discovery of Witches, The Feed, and Motherland (in which she played the comically high-achieving Meg).

Kerrie Hayes plays Sarah Lunt

Sky

Who is Sarah Lunt? “Local girl done good” DI Sarah Lunt looks up to Catherine McKenzie, but her loyalty is tested when she begins to suspect Catherine’s corruption.

“A highly trained officer… when she suspects her boss is willing to cross the line to get what she wants, Sarah finds herself in over her head where she is forced to think quickly and act fast.”

Where have I seen Kerrie Hayes before? Hayes has starred in Three Girls, Little Boy Blue, The English Game, Vera, Nowhere Boy, and Black Mirror (as Glee).

Tin Star: Liverpool will start on Thursday 10th December 2020.