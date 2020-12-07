How can I watch and stream Poldark? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

The BBC had a winner on their hands with the reboot of Pokdark that turned star Aidan Turner into a household heartthrob (if Being Human hadn’t done that already) and inspired flocks of tourists to visit filming locations on the Cornish coast.

The emotive historical drama, based on Winston Graham’s novels, was a sweeping, swoon-worthy Sunday night staple for five seasons. But where can you watch the show now?

Where can I watch Poldark?

Poldark is available on Netflix but it is only, currently, the first four seasons. You can purchase the complete series from Amazon on DVD or the final run is also available to buy on Prime Video.

How many seasons of Poldark are there?

There are five seasons of Poldark ranging from 8-10 episodes in length. The first season premiered in March 2015 and the season finale aired in August 2019. There were 43 episodes in total.

Is Poldark based on the books?

Yes, Poldark is based on Winston Graham’s series of novels. They were also adapted into a BBC series in 1975.

When is Poldark set?

Poldark is set in the late 18th century, beginning in 1783.

What is Poldark about?

After fighting in the American War of Independence, handsome and dashing Ross Poldark returns home to Cornwall to find everything upended: his father is dead, the estate is in ruins, and his love is engaged to someone else.

Soon, however, he meets the mysterious and beautiful street urchin Demelza Carne, sparking gossip in the community and setting the stage for a tumultuous series-long romance.

Forced to confront his new reality, and now responsible for his father’s estate, Poldark decides to settle back into Cornish life, despite the protestations of his uncle. He quickly becomes a central figure in the community, which, as he soon discovers, is rife with drama, scandal, secrets and intrigue.

Who is in the cast of Poldark?

Aidan Turner (The Hobbit) plays the titular character. The Irish actor is also a trained ballroom dancer – though he has said he would never appear on Strictly.

Demelza is played by The White Queen’s Eleanor Tomlinson.

Jack Farthing (Blandings) plays Poldark’s arrogant rival George Warleggan.

In a major departure from his guest spot as Jay’s “football friend” on The Inbetweeners, Luke Norris plays Poldark’s close friend Doctor Dwight Enys.

Olivier winner Kyle Soller plays Poldark’s cousin, Francis, who marries Poldark’s sweetheart Elizabeth Chynoweth, played by Heida Reed.

Where was Poldark filmed?

Poldark was filmed on location in Cornwall in places like Charlestown, Botallack Mines, Holywell Bay, Bodmin Moor, Porthcurno, and Kynance Cove. The series inspired such an influx of visitors to Kynance Cove and Porthcurno that the local tourism authority was forced to issue a statement discouraging fans from visiting.

You can purchase the complete Poldark on DVD, as well the original Poldark novels, from Amazon.

