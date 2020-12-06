Piers Morgan leads Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? line-up for celebrity specials

The line-up for this year’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire? celebrity editions has been announced, with Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan confirmed to be sharing the screen with his former rival Jeremy Clarkson.

Advertisement

The former tabloid newspaper editor will appear in the same episode as Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo, while the other charity special will feature Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, comedian Ronni Ancona, and Coronation Street star Kym Marsh.

The celebrities will face the same challenging format as any other post-coronavirus Millionaire episode, tackling 15 general knowledge questions on their path to winning one million pounds for charity.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Among the lifelines are 50:50, Ask Jeremy and two Phone-A-Friend options, the latter of which replaces Ask The Audience, which is absent due to social distancing guidelines.

Clarkson said: “We have a great line-up of celebrities for these two special episodes. Even I’d heard of most of them. There was Prue Leith who was warm and wonderful and great fun, and Piers Morgan who was… also on the show.

“Without giving too much away, there was some skilful game play, some wild stabs in the dark and some moments of toe-curling embarrassment. So why not grab a mince pie, put your feet up and tune in!”

Morgan confirmed the news of his involvement on Twitter, acknowledging in an accompanying Daily Mail column his “now healed” feud with Clarkson.

BREAKING: Yes, it happened.

I've appeared on Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, hosted by a man who once punched me in the head.

It airs on Boxing Day (appropriately) and it went… well…. here's my column on it:https://t.co/jK7HfD76Hr pic.twitter.com/xR2Ny011AR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 6, 2020

“I still have a scar on my right temple, nestling right outside the sensible part of my cerebral cortex, from where Clarkson punched me at the height of our now healed 10-year feud,” he writes.

Nevertheless, Morgan credits the “risk-taking” part of his brain for agreeing to take part in the show, as well as a desire to raise money for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity that supports children and young people who have lost parents serving in the British Armed Forces.

He also revealed that his two Phone-A-Friend choices are his Good Morning Britain co-presenter Susanna Reid and television personality Judge Rob Rinder, but stopped short of saying exactly how close he got to the jackpot prize.

The US version of the popular quiz show recently celebrated its first celebrity millionaire winner, with chef and TV personality David Chang secured the incredible sum. But no pressure, of course.

Advertisement

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Celebrity Specials air Boxing Day, 26th December at 9:30pm and the 27th December at 9:15pm on ITV. While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.