Who could take part in I’m A Celebrity 2021? Rumours and latest news

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! made its debut at the historic site of Gwyrch castle in North Wales this year, featuring 12 celebrities braving the cold and the critters in the picturesque camp, which was a hit with viewers.

The 2020 line-up included TV presenter Vernon Kay, Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold, Sir Mo Farah, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, Corrie legend Beverley Callard, EastEnders star Shane Ritchie, podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North and soap star Jessica Plummer.

Opera singer Russell Watson and stage and TV actress Ruthie Henshall joined the camp as latecomers.

The series may have just ended – but that hasn’t stopped the ever-growing list of rumoured celebrities that could be set to star on the show 2021. Following the monstrous success of Netflix’s Tiger King, Carole Baskin‘s name hit the rumour mill; as did EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite’s, while presenter Matt Baker was also rumoured after he stepped down as co-presenter of BBC’s The One Show in March. But will they sign up for the 2021 series?

Other names include Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan, EastEnders actor Danny Walters, Love Island’s Amy Hart, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner The Vivienne, former footballer John Barnes, Katie Price’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler, former Manchester United legend Eric Cantona, former Corrie star Lucy Fallon, Radio One DJ Maya Jama, The Chase’s Jenny Ryan, Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, and Boyzone’s Keith Duffy.

I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up rumours

Lucy Fallon

Corrie star Lucy Fallon was rumoured to be taking part on I’m a Celebrity in 2019 and 2020, after leaving the ITV soap in January. The star – who played Bethany Platt on the cobbles for five years – recently appeared on ITV’s adventure reality TV show Don’t Rock The Boat.

Lucy previously denied that she was doing I’m a Celebrity last year, but after getting a taste of adventure on Don’t Rock the Boat, we think Lucy would be excellent in the jungle – or castle.

John Barnes MBE

John Barnes is a name that seems to be constantly attached to the show. The former footballer and manager is reality TV pro having previously taken part on Strictly Come Dancing and Family Fortunes, and has described himself as the perfect candidate for the series – as there’s nothing he wouldn’t try.

“I’ve done a number of shows in my days but nothing as adventurous as I’m a Celeb,” he told The Mirror. “And to be honest, there’s nothing that I wouldn’t eat or anything I wouldn’t do… I’m fairly easy-going, if they asked me to do something, I’d do it.”

He added: “Similar to why I went on to do Strictly Come Dancing all those years ago, it’d be good to lose some weight, perhaps try to beat Nick Knowles’ two-stone weight loss.”

Christine Quinn



While we can’t imagine Selling Sunset icon Christine Quinn slumming it in a sleeping bag in the North of Wales or wearing a red gilet, we’d love nothing more than to see the real estate agent star taking part. Christine’s name was thrown into the mix when betting agents Ladbrokes saw her odds fall from 10/1 to just 5/1 to appear on the series this year.

Christine recently revealed that she’d be up for leaving the popular Netflix series to kickstart her own show, so what better way to build a UK audience than by appearing on I’m a Celebrity?

Matt Baker

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker stepped down from co-presenting BBC One’s The One Show with Alex Jones earlier this year, leaving his schedule open to take part on I’m a Celebrity.

Explaining why he was leaving the BBC one chat show, the presenter said at the time: “I’m looking forward to having dinner with my family and being able to put my kids to bed.”

When asked whether he would be up for taking part on I’m a Celeb, he told Hello!:”I haven’t had any conversations yet. I am reluctant to say no to anything without having a good think about it.”

The Vivienne

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner The Vivienne – also known as James Lee Williams – won the first UK series last year, after being appointed the first UK RuPaul’s Drag Race ambassador back in 2015. The Vivienne recently landed her own TV show with fellow Drag Race star Baga Chipz called I Like to Watch, which features the drag queens reacting to TV clips of Netflix titles only.

The Vivienne recently told Lorraine Kelly that she would love to take part on the show even though she’s “petrified of spiders”.

“Do you know what, I’ve never thought about it but what an absolutely amazing opportunity that would be!” she told host Lorraine. Get me to that jungle, what a great life opportunity. I am all for that!”

Tamzin Outhwaite

Tamzin Outhwaite, arguably best known for her role as Mel Owen on EastEnders, continues to be rumoured for I’m a Celebrity. It was claimed that the actress had turned down Strictly to take part on the ITV show, with a source telling The Sun: “It’s early days with Tamzin but she’s someone producers have discussed going to Oz in the autumn — and she’s told pals she is 100 per cent not taking part in Strictly. There’s some way to go in negotiations but she’s more likely to be eating a kangaroo testicle than wearing sequins this year.”

However, Tamzin recently dismissed the claims, telling OK! magazine, “I don’t understand where this rumour has come from. I even have my family asking me if it is true and I have to tell them no!”

Could she be having us on? We’ll have to wait and see…

Eric Cantona

Earlier this year it was reported that I’m a Celebrity producers were desperate to sign former Manchester United legend Eric Cantona. Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios Richard Cowles recently said at a recent Royal Television Society Q&A: “I just like the idea of Eric Cantona talking in French and coming up with really profound things.”

Cantona hasn’t commented on the rumours. He has recently starred in French crime drama The Traveller, and Netflix drama Inhuman Resources.

Piers Morgan

Divisive TV presenter and journalist Piers Morgan usually makes the rumour line-up for I’m a Celebrity, and sometimes spurs them on by revealing he would take part on the series… For the fee of £10million.

The Good Morning Britain host recently responded to a fan asking what it take for him to go on the ITV show, to which he replied, “£10million”.

We’re not sure ITV has that kind of budget, but if he did end up on the show, we predict he’d be voted to take part in every single task by the public.

Jenny Ryan

The Chase fans got all excited when Jenny Ryan aka The Vixen hinted that she was going to take part on the show this year.

When it was announced that the series would be moving from Australia to Wales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jenny tweeted: “My main reservations about doing I’m A Celeb have always been 1. The Spiders 2. The Snakes 3. The Heat. This could be a big opportunity for ol’ Jenny.”

The quizzer previously wowed judges and viewers alike with her impressive vocal talents when she competed on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor last year, and she also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef. The Chase’s Anne Hegerty took part on I’m A Celeb in 2018.

Kieran Hayler

Katie Price’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler said he had been in talks with producers about taking part on I’m a Celebrity earlier this year.

He told New! magazine: “I’d love to go on ‘I’m A Celeb’. I think there have been talks, but I don’t know for sure. I’d love to do it because I’m into the outdoors anyway so for me it would be really cool.”

He added: “I think it’s just the eating stuff I’d be a bit rubbish at – and it’s closer to home now I’ve heard.”

Amy Hart

Love Island‘s Amy Hart recently addressed rumours she was due to join the I’m a Celeb 2020 line-up. When asked by OnlineCasinos whether an appearance on the ITV show was is in the pipeline, the air-steward-turned-reality-TV star said: “Well apparently so but I haven’t heard that, I mean I would love to do it.

“I love reality TV – I’ve been a big fan of reality TV for years, and I love new experiences and learning new skills. There’s not a lot I wouldn’t do, just for fun. I just think where else are you going to get the chance to ballroom dance or ice skate.”

Amy went on Love Island in 2019, and sensationally quit when fellow islander Curtis Pritchard ended their relationship.

Danny Walters

Danny Walters, made a memorable comeback as Keanu Taylor to EastEnders ahead of the show’s 35th anniversary, before leaving the show at the start of the year. The soap star, who also played Tiger Dyke in ITV’s hit sitcom Benidorm, has been rumoured for the 2020 line-up – so perhaps he could be making an appearance in 2021.

Keith Duffy

Ex-Corrie star and Boyzone band member Keith Duffy was strongly rumoured for the series this year – until he dismissed the claims on Instagram.

“I’m not going in, I was never going in, I dunno where it came from. I love Ant and Dec. I love I’m A Celebrity. I’m gonna watch it from the comfort of my own sofa.

He added: “Things are too hard to be doing that stuff this time of year, just for all the questions I’m getting asked. No! I am not going into the jungle, OK?”

It happens every year, Keith.

Maya Jama

Getty

Former Radio 1 DJ has been linked to I’m a Celebrity after she quit her radio job after four years to pursue “exciting opportunities”.

Bookmaker Coral announced Maya’s odds at 4-6 to be a contestant on the show, with Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead adding: “We think Maya would be a massive coup for ITV if they could get her to be a contestant on I’m a Celeb, she’d be perfect for the show.

“The match made in heaven could well happen too and we make it odds on that she does enter the jungle.”

I’m A Celebrity is expected to return for series 21 in Autumn 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch see our TV guide.