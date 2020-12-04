Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who won I’m A Celebrity 2020? First castle champion crowned

Who won I’m A Celebrity 2020? First castle champion crowned

Was it who you thought it would be?

I'm A Celebrity 2020

Tonight was the final episode for the 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity and as expected, the final three were each given a traditionally tough trial to get through before the winner was announced.

Advertisement

Giovanna Fletcher, Jordan North and Vernon Kay had to endure three horrendous experiences as they neared the finish line. Vernon was covered in all manner of things, G had to eat a cow’s nose which looked udderly horrendous while Jordan was reunited with his worth nightmare… a lot of snakes.

But they all won and had their luxury final meal, so all that was left to do was crown the winner. But who is the King or Queen of the castle?

Taking the top spot was Giovanna, making her the first ever queen of the castle! Jordan came in second while Vernon finished in third.

Giovanna Fletcher
ITV

Gi was visibly stunned by the result while Jordan was delighted for her. He said he felt fantastic and that he could not have lost to a better person. As Gi sat on her throne, the first thing she said was how comfy the chair was as she expressed her disbelief at people at home voting for her.

She was given her crown by Vernon while all the other campmates from the series watched from Zoom.

So that was it for another year, apart from a special next Tuesday, and now we have to start asking the all-important question, will it be the castle or the jungle for I’m a Celebrity 2021?

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

I'm A Celebrity 2020
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Presto Espresso Blend - Timeout - Coffee Beans 1KG

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get two bags of premium beans for £20 + P&P

With this exclusive deal from Presto Coffee, you can enjoy a saving of £12!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Vernon Kay

Meet Vernon Kay – I’m a Celebrity 2020 contestant and TV presenter

Giovanna Fletcher

Meet I’m A Celebrity finalist Giovanna Fletcher – 2020 contestant and author

I'm A Celebrity 2020 contestant Jordan North

Meet Jordan North – I’m A Celebrity 2020 contestant and Radio 1 DJ

122226

Who is Joel Dommett? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2016 profile