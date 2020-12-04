When is Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip back on TV?

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix kept us entertained earlier this year as they took a trip across the pond for their American road trip.

And if you enjoyed seeing the trio trying to squeeze into cowboy gear while in Arizona and wrestling in Mexico, you won’t have to wait much longer to see what they got up to next.

This Christmas the boys will be back on screens for a festive special. Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa will see them back for another extraordinary culinary adventure, as they aim to end 2020 with a bang.

So, where are they going? And what can viewers expect?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Xmas special and whether the boys will be back in 2021.

When will Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa be on TV?

The Christmas special will air on ITV on 16th December at 9pm.

Where will the trio be visiting on Desperately Seeking Santa?

Get ready for a unique Christmas cracker, as Gordon, Gino and Fred will be getting out their trusty RV and taking a trip to Lapland to experience a treasure trove of festive fare and meet Father Christmas in person.

After Gino led them to the deserts of Morocco on last year’s mis-adventure, Gordon is determined that they celebrate the season properly this time, so he has arranged a trip to the ultimate winter wonderland destination and the official home of Santa.

Gino has a letter he wants to hand deliver to Santa from his daughter Mia, Fred is keen to witness the once in a lifetime wonder of the Northern Lights and Gordon is eager that they all encounter the culinary delights of the country and chow down on some reindeer meat!

As the three foodie friends seek out the best the country has to offer their expert palates, they’ll face plenty of off menu distractions. This is the land of ice swimming and saunas, snowmobiles and huskies, and it wouldn’t be a Gordon, Gino & Fred Road Trip, unless they got snowballs deep in everything this extraordinary country has to offer.

And if the new pics are anything to go by, it’s looking like the boys have a lot in store for viewers!

Dressed in a mankini under his robe, Gino looks to be giving Borat a serious run for his money.

ITV

Will there be a series three of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip?

ITV has not yet confirmed whether Road Trip will return for a third series, but it’s unlikely that the show would be returning anytime soon due to outbreak of COVID-19.

When will series three be of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip air?

The cross-country cuisine show first premiered in late 2018, leaving a gap of a year-and-a-half between the first series and the second. If a third series of the show is commissioned, based on previous airdates, we could be looking at a late 2021 airdate.

What happened during series two?

Series two of Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip saw the three chefs trek across the US, experiencing the local culture and cuisine along the way.

Throughout their trip, we watched as the boys donned cowboy gear in Arizona, checked out a $777 burger in Las Vegas and tried goat yoga in San Francisco.

The trio also drove dune buggies in the Mexican desert, although during the race Gino “almost died” after crashing his vehicle.

The finale saw them transform into lumberjacks in Texas.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa is on ITV on December 16th at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.