Who is The Masked Singer? Season 2 spoilers, theories and clues revealed

After a hugely popular first series of The Masked Singer, the most bonkers show on TV is back.

Advertisement

Following Nicole Roberts’ stunning victory in series one, more celebrities will be donning outrageous costumes and singing their hearts out to be crowned the winner. New judge Mo Gilligan replaces Ken Jeong this year but Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora will be back alongside host Joel Dommett.

The show is due to return on Boxing Day and while we wait, ITV has given us a look at each costume and, as expected, they are just as crazy as we would expect.

So behold all the outfits we will be spending several weeks staring at in fascination and while it is too soon for us to start speculating, we can at least give you their short, but official bio. Who knows, the teasing descriptions below could be clues!

Who is Alien?

Meet Alien, who hopes to dazzle earthlings with out-of-this-world performances.

Who is Sausage?

Sausage is all wrapped up in a newspaper, but will they be the talk of the town?

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is Dragon?

Dragon is a cutie but when they open their mouth to sing, can they bring the fire?

Who is Seahorse?

Seahorse is a beautiful marine creature who will be hoping their singing goes swimmingly.

Who is Viking?

Viking is armed with a sword and wearing a helmet – the person behind the elaborate costume is clearly taking this battle seriously!

Who is Blob?

Blob has many eyes but will all eyes and ears be on this colourful monster?

Who is Harlequin?

Harlequin could be a joker in the pack or a stunning singer…

Who is Swan?

Swan will be confidently swanning into town but when swan sings, will they ruffle feathers in the competition?

Who is Bush Baby?

Bush Baby is an adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will their voice match the cute appearance?

Who is Badger?

Badger steps out of the sett but will this badger stand out from the crowd?

Who is Robin?

Rockin’ Robin will be hoping to deliver tweet harmonies and show that he’s not just for Christmas, but planning to go the distance.

Who is Grandfather Clock?

Grandfather Clock is the original Tik Tok and will be making every second on stage count.

Advertisement

The Masked Singer returns on Boxing Day on ITV. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.