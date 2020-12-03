Nothing welcomes you into the weekend quite like Graham Norton on a Friday night, with his exciting line-up of celebs, live musical guests and quick-witted wise-cracking.

Now in its 28th series, The Graham Norton Show has returned to the studio following last series’ virtual set-up, with some celebrities sitting in socially-distanced armchairs in person and others calling in via video link.

Break out the tinsel and prepare some mulled wine as Graham is getting into festive spirit with a special appearance from Dolly Parton performing I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus. He will also be joined by Stephen Fry, Amanda Seyfried, Michael J Fox, Nina Sosanya and Jamie Oliver.

Here’s everything you need to know about the guest on this week’s The Graham Norton Show (December 4th).

Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Country music legend Parton will be performing I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus while Fry is promoting his latest reworking of the Greek myths Troy.

Mamma Mia star Seyfried will be chatting about her new David Fincher film Mank, and top TV chef Oliver will be discussing his new book 7 Ways.

Back to the Future star and Parkinson’s disease activist Fox will be discussing his memoir No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality, comedian Allen is talking about his memoir No Shame, while actor Sosanya will be chatting about her Christmas drama Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse in the jam-packed instalment.

Who is the music act on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Dolly Parton will be performing her rendition of I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.

Is Graham Norton in the BBC studio?

Graham Norton is back on the red sofa in his BBC studio for series 28.

Norton is chatting to guests both in-studio and remotely to abide by social distancing requirements.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10:45pm on Friday 4th December 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.