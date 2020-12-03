BBC’s Celebrity MasterChef will be returning for a 16th series, with 20 new celebrities feeling the pressure as they attempt to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace and nab that trophy.

Advertisement

Irish broadcaster and internet personality Riyadh Khalaf was crowned the champion of the celebrity edition of the cooking competition in 2o2o, after he won over the judges with his impressive range of dishes largely inspired by his Iraqi roots.

Over five weeks, viewers will watch as the new line-up of celebrities battle it out in the kitchen to be crowned champion when the series returns next year.

So, when is it back? What time is it on? And who are the celebs taking on the biggest cooking challenges on TV?

Here’s everything we know so far.

When is Celebrity MasterChef back in 2021?

Celebrity MasterChef is usually filmed in March and begins in the summer, so viewers can expect it to return around July 2021.

Who are the Celebrity MasterChef judges?

John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be back to judge the celebrities on their array of dishes.

Who is in the Celebrity MasterChef line-up?

The celebrity line-up has yet to be announced. The 2020 line-up of celebs received a bit of criticism on social media, with comedian Jennifer Saunders saying she only recognised nine of the 20 celebrities.

The BBC is yet to confirm the 2021 line-up, so we’ll have to wait and see which stars will be donning the famous white aprons next year.

Who won Celebrity MasterChef in 2020?

Irish broadcaster and internet personality Riyadh Khalaf won Celebrity Masterchef in 2020. Riyadh is hoping to expand his career in cooking and told RadioTimes.com that he was in talks with production companies after his win.

“I would love to do more food-related stuff on TV – something that’s dangerous and breaking boundaries and a little bit out there. I’ve got a couple of ideas I have down on paper and I’ve been chatting to production companies and developing them. Maybe a cook book and a new podcast coming out next year!”

Wallace said: “Riyadh has always been flamboyant, he’s always shown creativity and he’s always been passionate. I think Riyadh’s cooking came of age today.”

Torode added: “You look at those three dishes and I thought they were restaurant quality. Some people just get better, their food finer but more importantly more and more delicious. A deserved winner.”

Advertisement

Celebrity MasterChef is back in 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.