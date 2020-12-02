Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing has been confirmed, and will feature the comedy legends returning to Bob’s childhood roots in Middlesbrough.

The hour-long special will see the friends trying to catch fish in the River Esk and Tees, as well as Bob attempting to get Paul into the spirit of Christmas, who complains that the festive season has been destroyed by commercialism. Typical Paul.

Bob will also host their office Christmas party for two, and the pair will be extending their chatting to fellow Middlesbrough native, musician Chris Rea.

When is Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing on TV?

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing will air on BBC Two at 8.30pm on December 13th.

What will the Christmas special be about?

Bob Mortimer will be taking his close friend and angling mentor Paul Whitehouse back to his childhood haunt of Middlesborough, as the pair go fishing in the River Esk and Tees.

Bob is saddened that Paul thinks Christmas has been lost to commercialism, so he’s desperate to get Paul to embrace the festive season with a little bit more cheer. The friends also meet charity worker Laurie, who tells viewers how we can all look out for lonely people over the Christmas holiday.

Bob and Paul will be chatting to singer Chris Rhea, who also hails from Bob’s hometown of Middlesborough.

What areas will they visit on the Christmas special?

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse will be fishing in the River Esk and Tees in Middlesborough, where Bob grew up.

Is there a trailer for Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing?

There isn’t a trailer available yet, but here’s Bob and Paul having fun and pulling out some middle-aged stunts during filming.

Middlesbrough vibes. Christmas special coming soon (stunt not included)#gonechristmasfishing pic.twitter.com/quHfFTlvF6 — Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (@MWGoneFishing) November 27, 2020

Who are Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse?

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse are comedy legends, who have been entertaining the nation for decades.

Bob is best known for his work with comedy partner Vic Reeves, and the pair have appeared in all sorts of shows together, from sketches to panel show Shooting Stars and even a drama, Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased). Bob also makes appearances across panel shows such as Taskmaster, Duck Quacks Don’t Echo, Would I Lie to You and A League of Their Own.

Paul is best known for his award-winning sketch comedy, in The Fast Show and with Harry Enfield. He created iconic characters including Swiss Tony, drunk Rowley Birkin QC, and inappropriate men’s tailor’s Kenneth and Ken, know for their catchphrase, “Suit you sir!”

When will Mortimer and Whitehouse return for series 4 in 2021?

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing has been renewed for a fourth series.

Controller for BBC Two Patrick Holland announced the news on September 29th, saying: “With so many rivers left to fish, so many stories to be told, and so many new ways for Bob to fall over, it was inevitable that this glorious series would return. Thank you Bob and Paul for making a truly unique series.”

An exact release date hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but we do know it’ll be some time next year.

Series 1, 2 and 3 of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.