Meet Graham Bell, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and Olympic skier

Dancing on Ice will be back in January 2021, with 12 celebrity skaters ready to show us their newly-acquired talents.

Olympic skier Graham Bell has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up, and will be competing against the likes of fellow Olympian Colin Jackson, TV star Myleene Klass, Emmerdale’s Joe-Warren Plant, Corrie’s Faye Brookes, and Rebekah Vardy.

The sports star is also a journalist, TV presenter, and adventurer, hosting BBC Sports show Ski Sunday with sports presenter Ed Leigh.

He’s obviously good on the snow, but how will he fare on the ice? Here’s everything you need to know about the Dancing on Ice star.

Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Graham Bell?

Age: 54

Instagram: @skigrahambell

Twitter: @skigrahambell

Job: Olympic skier and TV presenter

Graham Bell is a five time Olympic skier, who has also presented several BBC TV shows with British sports presenter and commentator Ed Leigh, including High Altitude and currently, Ski Sunday.

He also appeared on TV shows including The Gadget Show, Through the Keyhole, Celebrity Eggheads, Market Kitchen, Ready Steady Cook and Wish You Here.

What has Graham Bell said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Graham was announced at the same time as fellow Olympian Colin Jackson MBE, with the two sportsmen appearing live on BBC Breakfast to confirm they were joining the line-up.

Talking to hosts John Kay and Sally Nugent, Graham said: “Ice doesn’t scare me, it’s the dancing whereas I know you can dance, Colin. Colin’s probably called up Katrina Witt and flown her over from Germany and hired her as a private coach! Colin is an excellent pupil because I actually coached him on Ski Sunday in 2007 and he’s one of the trainees that takes on information so well.”

Graham also admitted that the “transferable skills of edge control, balance” in his sport would be useful on the ice.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the show and the expert panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will all resume their roles as judges.

