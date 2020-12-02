First Dates at Christmas will feature Fred Sirieix and his team swapping London for the beating heart of the British countryside for festive fun and romance this year.

Channel 4 has confirmed that the festive edition will be back to rival last year’s romantic shenanigans. With some of the nation’s favourite festive rom-coms as inspiration, hopeful singles from across the UK will be making their way to one of the country’s cosiest pubs in search of some yuletide romance and the greatest gift of all – love.

In festive First Dates spirit, the guests will wine, dine and get merry as Fred and company end the night with a Christmas toast.

When is First Dates at Christmas on TV?

First Dates at Christmas will air on Channel 4 on Wednesday 23rd December at 9pm.

Will Fred Sirieix be back?

First Dates just wouldn’t be First Dates without its smooth maitre d’ and shoulder-to-cry-on Fred Sirieix. The presenter and restaurant manager will be returning for the Christmas special – perhaps holding a sprig of mistletoe, we just don’t know just yet.

How does First Dates work?

Fred Sirieix invites the first daters into First Date restaurant, with a team of expert matchmakers behind-the-scenes aiming to find the perfect match for each singleton. Viewers meet the first daters from the nerve-wracking moment they first meet, up until their meal is over. At the end of their dates, the first daters swap the romantic setting of a restaurant for a studio, where they have to face the music, sit side by side in front of the camera, share their experience, and reveal whether they’d like to go on another date or not.

Where is First Dates filmed?

First Dates is filmed at the Paternoster Chop House in central London, near to St Paul’s Cathedral at 1 Warwick Court, Paternoster Square.

The First Dates Hotel’s real name is Aquapetra Resort & Spa, which is based in Italy. The hotel was originally an 18th century hamlet and boasts 60 acres of gardens and olive groves, so it really is perfect for a secluded romantic getaway.

The Christmas special is leaving London for the countryside, but the location has yet to be confirmed.

How to apply for First Dates

To apply for First Dates, you can apply by completing and submitting an application form, which you can find here. Teenagers looking to go on First Dates: Teens can fill out an application form here.

First Dates: Teens will feature participants aged between 16 and 19, each of whom will go on a date at the brand new First Dates restaurant in Manchester.

