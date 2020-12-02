Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Will Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole be replaced?

With Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole set to leave Doctor Who on New Year’s Day, it sounds like we’re in for an emotional exit from their characters Graham and Ryan.

“It is very, very dramatic,” Walsh said. “It is very sad. It is quite sad and… ‘poignant’ is the word. You can expect a lot of poignancy from the episode.”

“[It was] emotional!” added Cole. “I was looking forward to having a rest though!”

But how will Graham and Ryan actually leave the “fam”? Could we be in for a tragic end for one or both characters, or something more uplifting? And once they are gone, will Doctor Who be looking for one or more new companions to join Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill in the TARDIS?

In this week’s RadioTimes.com podcast we speculate about Graham and Ryan’s final hour (or rather, 70 minutes), debate the likelihood of the series adding new companions and take a look back at both characters’ greatest hits over the course of the series.

“I hope that it feels like a good send-off for those two characters, whatever happens to them,” series boss Chris Chibnall said.

“I can tell you that it’s very emotional. We’ve all been in tears watching it. It’s a really important part of the mix of the special where you get lots of thrills, lots of spills, lots of humour, lots of Daleks, and lots of emotion.”

Sounds like we’re in for a pretty intense New Year’s Day.

