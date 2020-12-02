Sir David Attenborough to receive Rose d’Or Lifetime Achievement Award

Sir David Attenborough is being honoured with the Rose d’Or Lifetime Achievement Award for his exceptional contribution to the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

The Blue Planet presenter, whose career as a natural history filmmaker has spanned six decades, said was “most grateful” for the recognition.

“Television has achieved a great thing worldwide, making people everywhere aware of what’s happening to our environment,” he said. “If I’ve been a part of that and if this is a reward for that, well then, I thank you very much indeed. I’m most grateful.”

The Rose d’Or Awards noted Attenborough’s extraordinary career, which has spanned black and white, colour, HD and 3D formats, as well as the fact his his programmes have won multiple Emmys and BAFTA Awards.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Attenborough’s work includes The Blue Planet II, Planet Earth II, Dynasties and Seven Worlds One Planet.

“It is fitting that in this year, of all years, the Rose d’Or Lifetime Achievement Award should go to that force of nature, Sir David Attenborough,” Jean Philip De Tender, EBU Media Director said. “We are celebrating a broadcaster of multiple talents – naturalist, activist, storyteller, writer, presenter, preserver, explorer.

“He has inspired audiences for decades and continues to do so. The expression ‘ground-breaking’ can be over-used – especially in our industry – but Sir David has changed how we view the world – and it doesn’t get more ground-breaking than that.”

Next weekend, the virtual Rose d’Or ceremony will be hosted by Nish Kumar.

Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones is to receive the Emerging Talent Award, while Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa 2020 Performance of the Year Award for his portrayal of Eric in the Netflix series.

Advertisement

To watch Sir David’s full acceptance speech and see all the Rose d’Or winners revealed, follow the live stream of the virtual ceremony on Rosedor.com from 3pm on Wednesday 9th December.