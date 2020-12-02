When is the Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020 on TV and who is taking part?

The end of another year means it’s time for another Big Fat Quiz, and there’ll be quite a bit of ground to cover this time.

The fiendishly funny quiz has become an annual tradition ever since it debuted back in 2004, and will be returning once again to take its usual place in the best Christmas TV line-ups.

Jimmy Carr is back to put a host of celebrities through their paces on all things 2020, which will undoubtedly include key topics such as the US election, Prince Harry stepping down as a senior royal, and, of course, lockdown.

So for a refresher on everything from Trump to Tiger King, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Big Fat Quiz.

When is The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020 on TV?

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020 will air on Boxing Day (Saturday, 26th December) at 9:05pm on Channel 4.

What is the Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020?

If you’ve never seen the show, it’s exactly what it says on the tin – three teams of two celebrities answer questions on the year gone by, usually on rounds such as sport, film, science, and news. Don’t expect Mastermind calibre, however – this is very much a TV pub quiz.

Which celebrities are taking part in the Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020?

Celebrities for the 2020 edition are yet to be announced. However, Big Fat Quiz regulars such as Richard Ayoade, Noel Fielding, David Mitchell, and Joe Lycett are all likely.

Other rumoured names include presenter Maya Jama, comedian James Acaster and TV personality Stacey Solomon.

Will there be special guests?

Big Fat Quiz usually has a few surprise celebrity question setters, and social distancing permitting this will likely be the case this year also. Charles Dance, Jon Snow, and the children of Mitchell Brook Primary School have all been confirmed to return for their now traditional (and unconventional) question readings.

