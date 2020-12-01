Who left I’m A Celebrity? Full list of 2020 eliminated stars

It’s hard to believe that almost three weeks of I’m A Celebrity’s 2020 series have flown by – a sentiment surely shared by this year’s tight-knit bunch of celebrities, who continue to lose a campmate from the castle each night in the public vote.

With the I’m A Celebrity 2020 final just days away, the VIP line-up is starting to look a lot smaller, especially after last night’s double elimination which saw two celebrities leave the stunning Welsh castle.

Just eight celebrities remain in the running to be crowned the very first King or Queen of the Castle – but exactly who remains from the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up and who has left the castle?

Here’s the full list of I’m A Celebrity eliminated contestants.

Fourth eliminated: Victoria Derbyshire

BBC TV and radio presenter Victoria Derbyshire left I’m a Celebrity 2020 in a double elimination with Bev Callard.

Victoria said the experience in the castle was one of the greatest in her life. “I actually feel like I squeezed the life out of every moment in there because the people were just incredible. We had a scream, we laughed, we cried, we shared all sorts of stuff.”

Series 20 is remarkable for the harmony in the camp and Victoria paid credit to her campmates. “Everyone’s got a story to tell, a gag to share or an anecdote to reveal or some intimate stuff to tell you,” she said.

Third eliminated: Beverley Callard

Former Coronation Street star Beverley Callard was the first announced in a double elimination in I’m a Celebrity 2020 on Monday night.

Bev explained the camaraderie in the camp: “I honestly don’t know what got me through. I still feel like I’ve got no survival skills. You just sort of do it, don’t you? You think well, if I just lift my head for one second everybody loses a meal and you just do it and your mind goes into a different place, really.”

Bev also explained why she had become vegan, a diet revelation that became the source of much discussion and doubt. She explained that she’d changed because she’d read that plant-based diets help your joints heal quicker after an operation, which she had in March.

Second eliminated: Ruthie Henshall

ITV

Ruthie Henshall was the second to leave I’m A Celebrity on Monday 29th November.

She joined the group late with Russell Watson but she wasted no time in making her mark.

Speaking to Ant and Dec after her exit, the West End star said: “That was brutal!

“You have absolutely no control in there. You don’t know what’s coming next and the rollercoaster of emotions is ridiculous!”

First eliminated: Hollie Arnold

On Friday 27th November, we said goodbye to our first campmate: Hollie Arnold.

The Paralympian said she was “devastated” to have departed so soon, but she was thankful for the “crazy opportunity” she had while in the castle.

“I was so nervous, I had a feeling it might be me,” Hollie told Ant and Dec on the evening of her elimination. “I’m slightly superstitious when you guys were saying the names. I was thinking, ‘It’s going to be me!'”

She added: “But honestly, I love everybody in there and I love what their values are and what they mean to me. And I will never forget this experience ever.”

Hollie took part in a couple of Bushtucker Trials during her time in the castle, including the Wicked Waterways and a selection of group challenges.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV. To see what’s on right now, remember to check out our TV Guide.