When does Taskmaster air Channel 4? Series 10 guide and festive special details

Channel 4’s Taskmaster is reaching the end of its tenth series, with Greg Davies and Alex Horne totting up the points as we creep towards the final.

Advertisement

While Daisy May Cooper, Johnny Vegas and Katherine Parkinson won’t be competing in ridiculous tasks for too much longer, Taskmaster fans are in for a treat in the New Year with the show’s upcoming festive special.

Channel 4 recently announced the Taskmaster contestants taking part in the show’s New Year Treat, with the likes of film star John Hannah, Channel 4 presenter Krishnan Guru-Murphy and Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan completing various holiday-themed challenges for our entertainment.

If you can’t wait until the New Year, you can can always purchase the Taskmaster Board Game to keep you busy in the run up to Christmas.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Taskmaster series 10 final and the Taskmaster festive special.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

When does Taskmaster air?

Series 10 of Taskmaster made its Channel 4 debut on Thursday 15th October, with the last episode expected to air on Thursday 17th November at 10pm.

Meanwhile, with a Taskmaster festive one-off special confirmed, fans of the game show have something else to look forward to.

Channel 4 has revealed that the episode – Taskmaster’s New Year Treat – will air at the start of the 2021, but an exact date has not yet been confirmed so watch this space for updates!

Which comedians are taking part in Taskmaster?

Still battling it out for the chance to win a bust of Greg Davies’ head, the Taskmaster line-up for series 10 includes This Country’s Daisy May Cooper, popular comedian Johnny Vegas, The IT Crowd’s Katherine Parkinson, stand up-comedian Mawaan Rizwan and veteran comic Richard Herring.

Looking ahead to the Taskmaster festive special – Channel 4 has finally announced the one-off episode’s celebrity line-up and it’s a hugely promising one.

Film star John Hannah (Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Mummy) is set to take part in the New Year festivities, as is Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murphy, actress Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton), presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

Taskmaster hosts

Long-running hosts Greg Davies and ‘little’ Alex Horne have presented the last 10 series, with creator Horne setting the celebs their tasks and Davies awarding points from his Taskmaster throne.

They’ll be back to host the festive one-off special for Channel 4 later this year, setting the contestants “ludicrous challenges” to complete.

Ahead of Taskmaster’s move from Dave to Channel 4 earlier this year, Davies said the show would be exactly the same as usual, telling RadioTimes.com, “It’ll be very much the same show is our plan with Taskmaster, because people seem to like the show and we like doing it the way it is.”

He added: “So I think you’ll barely notice a difference, other than I will be just that little bit older and fatter… and angrier!”

Later in the year he provided an update about the impact of COVID, revealing, “Obviously, COVID has had a bit of an impact on the way we filmed this most recent series but the show remains the show.”

Is there a trailer for the Taskmaster festive special?

Channel 4 released a brief teaser trailer for Taskmaster’s festive special on Monday 30th November, giving fans a sneak-peek at the Christmas-themed hilarity yet to come.

The Taskmaster’s doors will be flung open to ring in the new year with a brand new, one-off special! @Gdavies will put @JohnHannah, Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm), @NicolaCoughlan, Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) and @ShirleyBallas to the test, all supervised by Little @AlexHorne. pic.twitter.com/jkUjm3A8SP — Taskmaster (@taskmaster) November 30, 2020

Advertisement

The Taskmaster Board Game is available to purchase on Amazon. The Taskmaster festive special will air on Channel 4 later this year. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.