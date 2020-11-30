James Jordan calls for change to Strictly Come Dancing scoring system

James Jordan, who was one of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals from 2006 until 2013, reckons the Strictly Come Dancing judges need to reevaluate how they set about scoring the contestants on the long-running BBC show.

The ex-Strictly pro thinks Strictly Come Dancing should feature half marks in order to reduce the chances of a situation like Saturday night, which saw Ranvir Singh, Bill Bailey and Jamie Laing all tied on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, scoring 24 points apiece.

“The judges should start using half marks to make sure it [leaderboard being tied] happens less,” Ladbrokes Strictly Ambassador James said. “There is no way those three should have had the same score.”

AND THATS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU HAVE 3 TIES ON THE LEADERBOARD Gutted for Jamie Maybe the judges should start using half marks to make sure it happens less

There is no way last night those 3 should have the same score

At the weekend, James, who made it to the final twice during his Strictly career – once with Pamela Stephenson and once with Denise van Outen – said there was “no way” Jamie should have received the same mark as Ranvir and Bill for his dramatic Tango.

Ultimately, a hard-fought night in the Strictly ballroom resulted in Jamie landing in the dance-off against BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

The judges were divided on who to send home, with Craig Revel Horwood siding with Clara and Motsi Mabuse opting to save Jamie.

Head Judge Shirley Ballas had the final say, casting her vote in favour of Jamie and thus sending Clara home.

The previous live show also saw some leaderboard ties, with Maisie Smith and Ranvir in joint-second place on the leaderboard and JJ Chalmers in joint-fourth.

Back in Week Three, Maisie, JJ and Max George were tied on 24 points.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7:25pm on BBC One.