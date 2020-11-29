Meet JJ Chalmers – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Invictus Games medallist

Week Six of Strictly Come Dancing kicked off with a bang this weekend, and the competition was on between the top contenders.

JJ Chalmers made his return to the dance floor, as he had his professional dance partner Amy Dowden performed a Viennese Waltz to Rescue by Lauren Daigle.

Chalmers previously admitted to learning the Waltz while working as a Royal Marine in Afghanistan, and his Viennese Waltz was clearly an improvement on his Waltz in Week One, for which he scored just 19 points.

Following his performance in Week Six, the Strictly Come Dancing judges awarded him a healthy 24 points, putting him in joint fourth place on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

It was a slight drop from the week before where he score 25 points for his Quickstep to For Once In My Life by Stevie Wonder.

Nevertheless, the 33-year-old seemed pretty pleased with his result. Will it be enough to keep him out of the dance-off and get him one step closer to the Strictly Come Dancing final and the Glitterball of course?

He’ll have to score some extra points from the public when they make their Strictly vote if he wants to rival HRVY – who currently sits at the top of the board with a perfect 30 points.

Here’s everything you need to know about JJ Chalmers – one of the celebs in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who is JJ Chalmers?

Age: 33

Instagram: @jj.chalmers

Twitter: @JJChamersRM

Job: Television presenter and former Royal Marine and Invictus Games medallist

Partnered with: Amy Dowden

The television presenter joins Strictly with an incredible back story. His career as a Royal Marine Commando was cut short after he suffered life-changing injuries following an IED explosion in Afghanistan.

After years of rehabilitation, however, JJ went on to compete in the 2014 Invictus Games where he captained the Trike Cycling team and took home three medals.

As a spokesperson for this inaugural Invictus Games JJ got an insight into TV and embarked on a career in broadcasting.

His breakthrough role came in 2016 as a Studio Presenter role for the Rio Paralympics.

Since 2017, he’s anchored BBC One’s coverage of the Invictus Games.

Other presenting highlights for BBC Sport include The Commonwealth Games and The London Marathon.

As part of the BBC’s Ceremonial team, JJ commentates on The Lord Mayor’s Show and was involved in the D-Day Memorial programming.

And fans will probably recognise him from his other presenting gigs, including The One Show, BBC Breakfast, Getaways, The People Remember and Radio 5 Live’s From Helmand and Back.

JJ’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week One: Waltz (6 + 6 + 7) = 19

Week Two: Paso Doble (5 + 6 + 6) = 17

Week Three: Foxtrot (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

Week Four: Jive (4+6+7) = 17

Week Five: Quickstep (7+9+9) = 25

Week Six: Viennese Waltz (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

JJ’s Strictly performance has been pretty up and down.

He caught the attention of fans when he made his debut on Strictly, with a poignant story behind his Waltz.

In a bid to impress his now-wife, JJ started learning the dance from a fellow Marine whilst serving in Afghanistan. Viewers were soon touched when they heard how, shortly afterwards, he was injured in an explosion.

In Week Two however, his Paso Doble landed him in 10th place on the leaderboard with just 17 points.

Dancing with professional partner Amy Dowden, the former Royal Marine then shot up the leaderboard to third place after wowing the judges with his Foxtrot to Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid during last weekend’s Movie Week extravanganza.

The duo received an impressive 24 points from the judges sharing third place with former front-runner Maisie Smith.

However, in Week Four he slipped back down the scoreboard with 17 points.

In Week Five, JJ managed to climb back up the leaderboard with an impressive 25 points for his Quickstep.

It comes after Prince Harry made a Strictly appearance to offer words of support to JJ Chalmers.

Appearing virtually, Harry said: “When I first met JJ, he was a shell of himself,” Prince Harry began. “But then, to see you shine through Invictus and be yourself again, that was the start of an amazing journey.”

He added: “I’m so proud, genuinely proud, that here you are in this position now. You are not a dancer, proving that you can actually do anything that you put your mind to which is amazing.”

JJ Chalmers’ Strictly signing was announced on ITV’s Lorraine.

Speaking about the news, he said: “My whole life is defined by facing challenges. Whether it’s becoming a Royal Marine Commando, recovering from my injuries sustained in Afghanistan to competing in The Invictus Games.”

He added: “Now as a TV Presenter I’m lucky enough to witness some of the greatest sporting contests in the world. Strictly is a whole different ball game in respect to the challenges I will face but I’m up for an adventure and at least my mum will know where I am!”

